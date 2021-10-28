The Best of Madison Legacy Awards

These outdoor gardens that comprise 16 acres on the east side of Madison are the perfect backdrop for your instagram feed. With flowers and plants in every color of the rainbow, various sculptures and even a golden Thai sala (pavilion), Olbrich is an ideal place to take pictures year-round as the gardens change with the seasons — and is a great afternoon respite. The gardens have a photo policy that requires any professional photographers to have a permit for weddings, engagements, proms or senior portraits. However, casual photography is allowed and completely free of charge as long as the photography guidelines on their website are followed. Bonus: admission is free, though donations are appreciated. olbrich.org.
Comments / 0