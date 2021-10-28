CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best of Madison Legacy Awards

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the list of all local lists. For 40 years the Best of Madison annual readers’ poll has put the power in the people’s hands to decide what’s the best in town. Now you can hardly walk into any of the city’s business districts without seeing a Best of Madison award...

bravamagazine.com

Five of the Best Instagrammable Spots in Madison

These outdoor gardens that comprise 16 acres on the east side of Madison are the perfect backdrop for your instagram feed. With flowers and plants in every color of the rainbow, various sculptures and even a golden Thai sala (pavilion), Olbrich is an ideal place to take pictures year-round as the gardens change with the seasons — and is a great afternoon respite. The gardens have a photo policy that requires any professional photographers to have a permit for weddings, engagements, proms or senior portraits. However, casual photography is allowed and completely free of charge as long as the photography guidelines on their website are followed. Bonus: admission is free, though donations are appreciated. olbrich.org.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Gone, but still some of the best Best of Madison winners

While these two businesses are no longer operating in the Madison area, they leave behind a legacy of memories and Best of Madison awards. Both Ella’s Deli and Ovens of Brittany topped the charts with more than 50 wins each. Ella’s Deli. After 42 years in business, Ella’s Deli and...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Nau-Ti-Gal is Best of Madison’s waterfront champion

First appearing in the 1983 edition of Best of Madison with a gold for its happy hour, the Nau-Ti-Gal Waterfront Restaurant has been a part of the community for nearly 40 years. Whether it is packed for Sunday brunch or serving anglers as they boat up to the restaurant, Nau-Ti-Gal has stayed consistent, racking up 72 awards with 25 golds in total.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

22 events to keep you busy in November

As the cold sets in, Madison is full of events to keep you busy (and warm) this November. Take advantage of all the fun events in Madison, and you won’t be bored. Join Forward Madison FC players and staff for the end of the year garage sale to get great deals on player-worn items and merchandise. Stick around for the player send off at 5 p.m. The Fleet Feet Beer run will happening at Breese Stevens Field during the Garage Sale as well. You’ll be given a solo cup full of Busch Light and you must run around the field as fast as possible with spilling as little as possible in hopes of being one of the top three finishers. 4-7:30 p.m., Nov. 3, Breese Stevens Field.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Roach: The great street

As this issue of the magazine celebrates 40 years of naming all that is best about our town, one asset has become the center of controversy. To be specific, there is a debate as to whether our city’s signature thoroughfare should be a place for large vehicles, or people. In...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Cozy up at 11 businesses specializing in homemade pasta

With winter quickly approaching, it’s time to order the comfort foods that offer warmth and coziness all season long. There’s no shortage of pasta offerings in Madison that are available for dine in or take out. It’s not just the toppings, flavors and shapes that feel endless, but also the opportunity to indulge in homemade noodles. Whether served stir-fried, smothered in sauce, submerged in soup or stuffed with cheese, these restaurants are making noodles from scratch.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

5 Madison-area businesses among finalists for Good Food Awards

Five Madison-area businesses earned six spots in the list of finalists for the 2022 Good Food Awards, announced Monday. Products from NessAlla Kombucha, Underground Meats, Uplands Cheese, Quince and Apple and JBC Coffee Roasters are among the 351 products representing 42 states that made it to the finals out of nearly 2,000 entries to the contest this year.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Koats for Kids distributes winter essentials

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a chill in the air in Madison, and while many residents look forward to winter sports and holidays, others worry about keeping out the cold. Data USA shows that 16.9% of Madison residents are living in poverty, many unable to afford basic necessities like coats or mittens. It’s this population, often overlooked, that benefits most from Koats for Kids.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: “Going to Temple”

This week, Michael Bruno goes backstage to check out Encore Studio’s production of “Going to Temple.”. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MUSIC
Post-Crescent

Livability names Madison the No. 1 best place to live in America in 2021

Obviously, we already know Madison is a cool place, from Badgers games to Frank Lloyd Wright works. But this month, Livability named Wisconsin's capitol the No. 1 best place to live in the United States in 2021. For the past eight years, Livability has released a "data-driven" list of the...
POLITICS
Channel 3000

GALLERY: Submit your Halloween photos to get a free Madison Magazine subscription

With your photo submission, you will receive a year subscription to Madison Magazine in print. We’re excited to deliver the magazine to your door once a month. While waiting for your first issue to arrive in January, we invite you to check out our November cover story on The Amys online or pick it up on newsstands. You can also stay up-to-date by signing up for our newsletters.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Woodman’s Market has become a golden grocer

When perusing a list of Woodman’s Market wins since it first made the list in 1987, two words stand out the most: liquor and grocery. Out of the 65 wins, most are in one of those two categories. For its spirits and wine, Woodman’s has garnered 33 awards, and for grocery, 24 awards.
WOODMAN, WI
Channel 3000

American Players Theater announces 2022 season, welcoming full audience

It feels like American Players Theatre is doing the time warp again. No, that doesn’t mean that artistic director Brenda DeVita has suddenly added “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to her company’s repertory — although the prospect certainly sounds intriguing. But five of the nine shows the company announced this morning as part of its upcoming 2022 season are plays that were scheduled before COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

The Old Fashioned creates award-winning Wisconsin fare

Coming to The Old Fashioned feels like a Madison newcomer rite of passage — a spot where locals bring guests shortly after driving into the city. The eatery is typically packed on the weekends with people waiting to grab a table with brandy Old-Fashioneds in-hand around the bar. It feels familiar and comfortable regardless of whether you’ve been there before or are making your very first visit. That feeling is exactly what Tami Lax intended when she opened the business 16 years ago on Capitol Square.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Some un-boo-lievable events to finish the month

It’s spooky season, full of Halloween-themed events, pumpkin patch visits, fall hikes and festive celebrations, galore. Pick your potion — or activity — to make the most of October as it nears its end. For those of you who want to avoid the Halloween crowds:. Enjoy some Latin-jazz inspired rhythms...
MADISON, WI

