The Best of Madison Legacy Awards

As the cold sets in, Madison is full of events to keep you busy (and warm) this November. Take advantage of all the fun events in Madison, and you won’t be bored. Join Forward Madison FC players and staff for the end of the year garage sale to get great deals on player-worn items and merchandise. Stick around for the player send off at 5 p.m. The Fleet Feet Beer run will happening at Breese Stevens Field during the Garage Sale as well. You’ll be given a solo cup full of Busch Light and you must run around the field as fast as possible with spilling as little as possible in hopes of being one of the top three finishers. 4-7:30 p.m., Nov. 3, Breese Stevens Field.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO