Julius Jones has been on death row for nearly two decades. He was convicted of killing someone during the course of a carjacking. Jones has long maintained his innocence, and there are real questions about his conviction. Supporters note that Jones’ attorneys failed to put on a meaningful defense. They neglected to call witnesses who would have testified to Jones’ alibi. Other issues include witnesses who said the triggerman had longish hair. (Jones’ head was shaved at the time.) Most problematic is that the star witness at Jones’ trial later admitted to three different cellmates that he, and not Jones, pulled the trigger. It is no coincidence that the witness cut a plea deal with the district attorney to avoid the death penalty himself by pointing the finger at Jones.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO