Midland County, MI

MidMichigan Health remains top employer in Midland County

By Tess DeGayner
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, MidMichigan Health topped Dow Inc. as the largest employer in Midland County. Now, the health care provider remains the highest employer with 4,878 employees. MidMichigan Health was named Midland County's "top employer" in the annual list released by the MBA this week. The number of employees at...

www.ourmidland.com

