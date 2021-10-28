CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Benin Bronzes: The Okukur handed back to Nigeria after over a century in the UK

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Benin Bronze artefact will return to Nigeria after being at Jesus College, Cambridge, for over...

www.bbc.com

Related
Derrick

Colonial art: Cambridge hands over looted bronze to Nigeria

LONDON (AP) — A Cambridge University college handed over a bronze cockerel looted from Africa in the 19th century to Nigerian authorities on Wednesday, as part of a modest but growing effort in some European countries to return African art taken by colonial powers. Jesus College is the first U.K....
ARTS
BBC

Cambridge University college hands back looted cockerel to Nigeria

The master of a Cambridge University college has described the return of a looted bronze cockerel to representatives of Nigeria as a "momentous occasion". The statue, known as the "Okukur", was taken by British colonial forces in 1897 and given to Jesus College in 1905 by the father of a student.
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Telegraph

Pressure mounts on British Museum to return Benin Bronzes as Cambridge hands back looted treasure

Nigeria says it hopes the British Museum will “succumb” to pressure to return the Benin Bronzes after a Cambridge college handed back one of the looted artefacts. Professor Abba Isa Tijani, director general of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments of Nigeria, said the museum now had “nowhere to go” after Jesus College, Cambridge officially returned a bronze cockerel.
AFRICA
kfgo.com

Cambridge college returns looted Bronze to Nigeria, setting precedent

LONDON (Reuters) – A Cambridge University college will on Wednesday hand over to Nigeria a sculpture that was looted by British troops in 1897, setting a precedent that will put pressure on other institutions to return stolen artefacts. The sculpture of a cockerel was one of hundreds of Benin Bronzes...
AFRICA
The Tab

Jesus College return Benin Bronze in world first

Jesus College today became the first institution in the world to return a Benin Bronze, presenting it to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM). Delegates from Nigeria and Benin took part in a ceremony to complete the handover process and celebrate the rightful return of the Bronze, a statue of a cockerel called Okukor.
EDUCATION
BBC

Benin bronze: 'Looted' Nigerian sculpture returned by university

A sculpture was handed back to Nigeria by the University of Aberdeen on Thursday after its "extremely immoral" acquisition. The "priceless" bronze is described as having been looted by British soldiers in Benin City in 1897. Depicting an Oba (king) of Benin, it was acquired by the university in 1957...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronze#Jesus College#British
southernillinoisnow.com

Looted Benin Bronze statue returned to Nigeria in ‘institutional first’

(LONDON) — A college at the University of Cambridge is set to return an artifact looted by British soldiers to Nigeria, in a move described as “the first institutional return of its kind.”. On Wednesday, Jesus College Cambridge will hand over a statue of a cockerel — a young rooster...
AFRICA
BBC

Stolen Benin Bronze still remains at Bristol Museum and Art Gallery

A Benin Bronze belonging to Nigeria is still at Bristol Museum and Art Gallery, despite an agreement to return the sculpture 18 months ago. It comes as the museum returned a caribou hide coat to an indigenous community in Quebec, Canada, last week. The bronze was one of hundreds stolen...
MUSEUMS
insideedition.com

France Returning 26 Looted Artifacts to Benin After 130 Years

France is returning some items it looted from West Africa 130 years ago to the nation of Benin, Washington Post reported. Twenty-six prized possessions known as “Abomey Treasures,” will go back to the West African nation after being looted during colonial times, Washington Post reported. Benin’s Culture Minister Jean-Michel Abimbola...
EUROPE
houstonianonline.com

The first stolen bronze Benin statue returned after 124 years

According to Evelien Campfens, a researcher in the field of culture and heritage law at Leiden University, the British move to actually bring art back is a particularly exciting one. “The British Museum and the British government are taking a very different path than the University of Cambridge. They want to explain better how the Bronze Boys ended up in Britain, but they’re not taking them back. Now that Cambridge has done it with the Rooster and others. And museums have announced similar moves adding to the pressure. On the British Museum.
MUSEUMS
