Financial Reports

Lloyds ups guidance after Q3 beats forecasts

By Sean Farrell
ShareCast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePretax profit for the three months to the end of September rose to £2.03bn from £1.04bn a year earlier as net income increased 20% to £4.08bn. The bank released £84m of impaired loans compared with a charge of £301m a year earlier. Analysts had on average expected third-quarter profit...

www.sharecast.com

wincountry.com

SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – French bank Societe Generale on Thursday posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings on higher revenue in its corporate and investment banking business and lower pandemic-related provisions for bad loans. France’s third-largest listed lender, after BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole SA, said its net income has nearly doubled in the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
massdevice.com

Owens & Minor beats the Street in Q3, narrows full-year guidance

The Richmond, Virginia-based company posted profits of $44.1 million, or 48¢ per share, on sales of just over $2.5 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, for a 4.3% bottom-line slide on sales growth of 14.4%. Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were 78¢, 23¢ ahead...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

FTSE 250 movers: Currys surges after results; Virgin Money drops

London’s FTSE 250 was up 1.6% at 23,491.38 in afternoon trade on Thursday. Electrical retailer Currys surged after it announced a £75m share buyback as group organic sales jumped 15% from pre-pandemic 2019 levels on the back of continued demand for products such as laptops and video games during lockdowns.
RETAIL
WWD

Hugo Boss Raises Guidance After Strong Q3

Click here to read the full article. Casualwear will be key to an ongoing post-pandemic at Hugo Boss, which has been mostly known as a formalwear brand until relatively recently. Today, casualwear makes up around half of all of Hugo Boss’ offerings, with formalwear and shoes making up another 25 percent each.More from WWDFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticFront Row at Boss RTW Fall 2020Go East, Young Brand: European Fashion Looks to Former Soviet Bloc for Growth In August this year, the brand, which is based in southern Germany, unveiled a new five-pillar strategy called “Claim 5” that wants to evolve...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Lloyds Banking Group#Shore Capital
ShareCast

Moderna shares tumble as it cuts full-guidance

Shares in Moderna tumbled in pre-market trading on Thursday, after the drugs group cut its forecast for delivery of its Covid-19 vaccine. The US drugs group said longer delivery times for exports, plus the temporary impact of expanding its fill-finish capacity, could shift deliveries out of the 2021 full year into 2022.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Gildan Sales Up 8% on 2-Year Basis

Gildan said higher activewear and underwear sales and cost controls helped boost the bottom line in the third quarter. In a Nutshell: Gildan Activewear Inc. said Thursday that sales above pre-pandemic levels, combined with a stronger margin profile, drove record earnings for the quarter. Compared to the third quarter of 2019, Gildan said adjusted gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was up 400 basis points primarily due to “Back to Basics” cost efficiencies and lower raw material costs, while net selling prices were essentially in line with third quarter 2019 levels. Gildan said it generated record third quarter free cash flow...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Chemours stock rallies 8% on Q3 beat, raised guidance

Shares of Chemours Co. rose more than 8% in the extended session Thursday after the chemicals company reported third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Chemours said it earned $214 million, or $1.27 a share, compared with $76 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS matched the GAAP EPS at $1.27. Revenue rose 36% to $1.7 billion. FactSet consensus called for EPS of $1.01 on sales of $1.6 billion. Chemours raised its EBITDA guidance to between $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion, compared with a previous guidance of between $1.10 billion and $1.25 billion. It called for adjusted EPS between $3.93 and $4.13, compared with a prior forecast of between $2.84 and $3.56. Chemours lowered its capex guidance lowered to about $325 million, from about $350 million previously. The stock ended the regular trading day down 2.1%.
STOCKS
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health raises guidance after increase in Q3 earnings, revenue

CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter increased by 10% and operating income increased by 12.5%. While continuing to play a role in battling the pandemic, CVS Health’s third quarter brought increased revenue and earnings. The Woonsocket, R.I.-based company saw third-quarter revenues up 10% year over year, totaling $73.8 billion and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

CVS Health boosts guidance on strong third quarter

American chemist chain CVS Health revised its full-year guidance on Wednesday, following a jump in third-quarter earnings. The pharmacist and health insurance specialist said total revenues for the three months to 30 September had improved 10% year-on-year to $73.8bn, while diluted earnings per share were ahead 29% at $1.20. Adjusted EPS rose 18.7% to $1.97.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

PerkinElmer Q3 Earnings, FY21 Guidance Beat Wall Street Expectations

PerkinElmer Inc's (NYSE: PKI) Q3 revenues increased 21% Y/Y (12% organic) to $1.17 billion, beating the consensus of $1.04 billion. Diagnostics segment posted $654 million in revenues, +21% (13% organic). Discovery & Analytical Solutions sales increased 21% (10% organic) to $513 million. On the conference call, PerkinElmer President and CEO...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Energean on track for FY targets after strong third quarter

The company narrowed its full-year production guidance to 40,000-to-42,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 38-40k. “We are on track to deliver record full year numbers, with annual revenues expected to be in excess of $450m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses in excess of $190m,” the company said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Flutter cuts FY earnings guidance, cites unfavourable sports results

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment reported a jump in third-quarter revenue on Tuesday but downgraded its earnings guidance for the year due to unfavourable sports results last month and its Netherlands exit. Flutter Entertainment (CDI) 7,248.89. 16:25 03/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,153.21. 16:25 03/11/21. n/a. n/a. 4,135.30. 16:30 03/11/21. n/a. n/a.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Standard Chartered Q3 profit rises as bad debts drop

Underlying pretax profit increased to $1.08bn from $745m in the three months to the end of September from a year earlier as operating income rose 7% to $3.77bn. Underlying credit impairments fell 70% to $108m as economies recovered from the worst of the pandemic. The FTSE 100 bank said it...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

ShoreCap stays at 'buy' on StanChart, says shares most undervalued in UK peer group

The day before, the Asia-focused lender reported a better-than-expected core tier 1 capital ratio, while profits were in line if an IFRS 9 interest income catch-up adjustment was excluded. StanChart also raised its guidance "modestly", ShoreCap's Gary Greenwood said in a research report sent to clients. Greenwood noted how while...
BUSINESS

