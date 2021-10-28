Column: Rod, Gun and Game: Octoberfest Bucks and Halloween Steelhead…BOO!

While the New York Bowhunters, Inc., continues to oppose crossbow legalization during the early archery season in New York State, a great many aging and physically-disabled hunters have opted to simply hunt big game in Ohio and Pennsylvania. In those states and many others hunting for big game with a crossbow during the regular arrow season is a welcome option. Some outdoor recreationalists who hunt have opted to move from NYS, adding to our depleting NYS resident population. If you’re still here in New York, are old or physically disabled and can no longer draw a regular recurve or compound bow, rejoice! Leniency has been granted! NYS officials have finally started to see the light. Despite the very effective lobby efforts of the NY Bowhunters for the last 20 or 25 years, the NYS big game season now has a special exception to allow the legal use of a crossbow during the early archery season for the last two-weeks of the regular early archery season (it started on Oct. 1). The big game crossbow season in the southern zone of NYS will open this Saturday, Nov. 6, at 30-minutes before sunrise and run through 30 minutes after sunset on Nov. 19, 2021. It’s the best two-weeks of the deer season, according to experts. So, enjoy! Legal crossbow use continues from this point in the season. It is allowed during the ongoing regular early archery season and through the NYS southern zone regular firearm season (Nov. 20-Dec. 12) and the late southern zone archery/muzzleloader season (Dec. 13-21). For this exception, we thank the NYS Crossbow Coalition. Our society is seemingly complicated by so many groups that are “yea” and “nay” for hundreds of purposes. Hmmm. Life is. Sometimes I think we all need more to do, to be more purposeful in the hope of engendering common sense across the board. ‘Nuff said. My soapbox is well-intended but small.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO