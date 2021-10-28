CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The 7 Most Underrated Ben Affleck Performances

By Liam Gaughan
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few figures in Hollywood who’ve experienced the incredible highs and lows of Ben Affleck. There isn’t another actor working today whose career has included writing, directing, Oscars, Emmys, and Batman within a twenty-year stretch, and a string of tabloid stories have kept Affleck’s name frequently in the news. One...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

The Last Duel: What Fans Are Saying About Matt Damon And Ben Affleck’s New Movie

In the middle of spooky season and a number of blockbuster properties such as Marvel’s Venom and James Bond coming back into the fold, we have The Last Duel, a Ridley Scott movie about a historical duel that happened in medieval times. It’s the first movie since Good Will Hunting to be written by and star both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck together, along with Adam Driver and Jodie Comer playing lead roles. Following the film’s release, let’s see what fans thought of the historical drama.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
Stephen Collins
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Oscar Isaac
No Film School

Watch Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Nicole Holofcener Break Down 'The Last Duel' Script

The Last Duel is a masterclass in perspective and character development. One of the most interesting movies in years is Ridley Scott's The Last Duel. It's a challenging film that gathers three different perspectives leading up to and after a crime. Scott's direction is incredible and nuanced, but it couldn't have gotten there with great writing.
MOVIES
Elle

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Will Be Long Distance For A While

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking their brief long-distance period in stride. The actors have been finding ways to stay connected as they shoot films in separate countries. According to E! News, the two have been meeting up often on the weekends while Lopez films her upcoming Netflix thriller, The Mother, in Vancouver and Affleck works on the Robert Rodriguez film Hypnotic in Austin.
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

Ben Affleck To Return As Dark Knight In ‘The Flash’ Movie

It is indeed exciting news for all the fans and followers who love to watch Batman in action. Yes, you have read it correctly. Ben Affleck will be seen wearing the Batsuit with cape again in the Ezra Miller’s movie “The Flash” for Warner Bros. Batman forever strikes for a chance to set all the things right. Well, that may finally be possible with Ben Affleck in action again.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jay And Silent Bob Reboot#Another Academy Award#Dc Extended Universe#The Tender Bar#Jewish
Collider

7 Best Kieran Culkin Performances Pre-'Succession'

In 1990, Kieran Culkin made his screen debut in Home Alone. Culkin played Kevin's (his brother, Macaulay Culkin) sweet, younger cousin, Fuller, who everyone was afraid to share a bed with due to his bladder issues after indulging in way too much soda before bedtime. It was an adorable film debut and Kieran certainly made a splash, so to speak. Nearly three decades later, he would land his acclaimed role on HBO’s juggernaut, Succession, as Roman Roy, the youngest son of Logan Roy (Brian Cox) vying for the family throne. Roman is best characterized as irresponsible, immature, and antagonistic, but he can deliver a one-liner like no other. He has been nominated for two Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy for his role. Culkin has had a long list of roles since Home Alone, and it's fun to look back and see hints of Roman Roy in some of his earliest projects. From small parts in big films to big parts in small films, and a dash of stage work, let’s take a look at some of his outstanding performances on his road from Fuller to Roman.
MOVIES
Collider

7 Underrated Natalie Portman Movies

Unquestionably one of the most renowned actresses of the 21st century, Natalie Portman is the rare child star who continued to succeed with each subsequent role. After her breakout turn in Leon: The Professional, the young actress took on a diverse set of roles in projects that spanned many genres. Her critical role as Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequels only skyrocketed her fame, but Portman also frequently earned critical praise and won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Black Swan.
POTUS
Collider

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Casts Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon

The cast of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer just went nuclear, with Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon now in talks to join Cillian Murphy in the blockbuster biopic, according to Deadline. The film will mark Nolan's first movie for Universal, after a shocking move from his directorial home at Warner Bros. earlier this month.
MOVIES
Collider

Tom Hanks Remembers Peter Scolari: "We Were Molecularly Connected"

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor Tom Hanks ​​​​​​paid remembrance to his late Bosom Buddies co-star Peter Scolari, who died in October at the age of 66 after a two-year battle with cancer. Warmly recalling their adventures, Hanks said that they "were molecularly connected in a way that (they) started speaking the same language.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Why Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Will Work Out This Time, According To JLO’s Old Press Rep

People have had many questions about the rekindled romance of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck since the duo reconnected back at the end of April, just a few days after Lopez and ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, officially announced their split. One of those questions, of course, is why the relationship would work out this time, when their initial whirlwind romance only lasted a couple of years. Well, Lopez’s former PR guru thinks that their union is now set to stand the test of time, and that has everything to do with Affleck’s honesty about his “demons.”
CELEBRITIES
24/7 Wall St.

50 Celebrities With Super-Famous Parents

“The fruit doesn’t fall far from the tree.” “Like father, like son” (and presumably “Like mother, like daughter”). “A chip off the old block.” In other words, children often end up resembling their parents — so it shouldn’t be surprising that a large number of celebrities have famous moms and/or dads.  Consider, for example, the […]
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. on ‘Night Teeth’ and the Future of His ‘Spider-Man’ Character

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. first turned heads in Steven Caple Jr.’s The Land (2016), and since then, he’s become one of the industry’s most well-regarded young actors. Now 25, Lendeborg recently returned to the screen as the lead character in Netflix’s Night Teeth, which adds a genre twist to Michael Mann’s Collateral premise. Directed by Adam Randall, Lendeborg plays Benny, a fill-in chauffeur who picks up two enigmatic partygoers (Lucy Fry, Debby Ryan) that take him on a life-altering journey across Los Angeles. While most critics and audiences have commented on the Collateral similarities, Lendeborg confirms that was very much by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

The 7 Best Adam Driver Movies You May Have Missed

Within the past decade, Adam Driver quickly transformed from the scene-stealer on HBO’s Girls to the actor Martin Scorsese himself once cited as the best of the generation. He’s not the only great filmmaker who has taken notice of Driver’s exciting screen presence. Driver is frequently called upon by the best in the industry, and shows a dynamic versatility in the roles he selects. Adept at bth comedic and dramatic parts, Driver’s projects range from micro-budgeted indies to some of the highest grossing films ever made.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy