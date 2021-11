The Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) has launched Emsana Health — an independent company established to create health care products to meet the needs of large companies and their employees. Emsana Health will serve as an “innovation studio” to develop products designed with and for PBGH member organizations — which include Walmart, Costco, Tesla, and Microsoft. The new company’s first business unit is EmsanaRx, a pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that was built by employers for employers and seeks to lower health care costs and boost transparency.

