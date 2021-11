Trip to market — B.O. Noyes returned Tuesday afternoon from his trip to Boston, where he purchased a large stock of jewelry and silverware for his store. Car shortage – – The car shortage has eased up to some extent, but shippers are still handicapped by not having enough cars to ship them. Irving and Ricker Co. and E.J. Briggs have taken flat cars and made temporary coverings for them to use until the weather gets cold enough to ship.

CARIBOU, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO