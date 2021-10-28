CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Crypto.com Plans Monumental $100M Ad Campaign, Taps Matt Damon to Feature

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crypto.com is looking to ensure recognition in the crypto space and outside of it, by pumping $100 million into advertising efforts. Crypto.com is looking to capitalize on the recent crypto marketplace surge by splashing $100 million on a global ad campaign. According to a company spokesperson, the ad campaign covers more...

www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoin.com

Matt Damon Stars in Global Crypto Ad 'Fortune Favours the Brave' to Air in 20 Countries

Famous actor Matt Damon is starring in an ad for cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The ad, called “Fortune Favours the Brave,” is directed by Oscar-winner Wally Pfister and will be aired in more than 20 countries. The crypto platform “shares my commitment to empowering people around the globe with the tools needed to take control of their futures,” said Damon.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Wally Pfister
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Edmund Hillary
Person
Matt Damon
CoinTelegraph

Actor Matt Damon plugs Crypto​.com in global TV spot

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com is rolling out a new ad featuring Hollywood star Matt Damon, which it plans to introduce to consumers worldwide. The “fortune favors the brave” ad, starring Damon amid a digital landscape of historic figures, including the Wright brothers and Sir Edmund Hillary, is aimed at reaching a global audience of potential crypto users and investors. According to Crypto.com, the ad will appear on billboards and in television spots around the world and be included in its portfolio of partnerships with major sports franchises and organizations.
TV & VIDEOS
AdWeek

Matt Damon Becomes Latest Star to Promote a Crypto Brand in Global Campaign

The growth of interest in cryptocurrency has been rapid of late, but there are still many valid fears from people who don’t yet understand it or are nervous about buying into it. Well, to allay those fears, here is Hollywood star and Oscar winner Matt Damon. He puts those worries to rest in a highly stoic spot that compares crypto investment with arctic and space discovery.
CELEBRITIES
cryptoslate.com

Crypto.com taps Hollywood actor Matt Damon to attract new users

Hollywood actor Matt Damon will join crypto services firm Crypto.com as a brand ambassador as the crypto exchange seeks to popularize its services among mainstream audiences in the US and beyond. The move is part of a broader global marketing push for Crypto.com, which has grown its user base by...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ad Campaign#Crypto Com#Water Org#Ftx#American
imdb.com

Matt Damon Hawks Cryptocurrency in New Commercial

Update: An initial press release misidentified David Fincher as a producer on the commercial. Variety has since confirmed that while Fincher’s production company Reset produced the project, he was not personally a producer on it. Previously: Matt Damon is the new face of … cryptocurrency. The Oscar winner will star...
TV & VIDEOS
investing.com

World’s Fastest Growing Cryptocurrency Platform, Crypto.com, Launches Campaign Introducing Platform to Global Consumers

Today Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, rolled out a global ad campaign supported by recent sponsorship announcements, to formally introduce the platform to consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa (NYSE:V) Card — the world’s most popular crypto card program. The company is committed to building the future of the internet: Web3. Powered by cryptocurrency, Web3 will be more fair and equitable, owned by the builders, creators and users. The new ad, “Fortune Favors the Brave”, which stars Matt Damon, is directed by Oscar winner Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher, highlights the company’s own ethos, while inspiring those who want to change the course of history with a timeless phrase first uttered thousands of years ago.
INTERNET
Coinspeaker

Adobe Joins Rarible in Partnership to Protect NFT Creators

A new feature aimed at protecting the NFT content by verifying metadata across all major Adobe platforms. In an announcement made on Tuesday, Rarible has declared its association with Adobe, a multinational software company to help token creators verify the authenticity of their digital content. According to Adobe, it is planning to introduce a feature that will assist NFT creators in the long haul and will allow them to link their crypto wallet addresses with their digital work.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bitcoinist.com

Hollywood Star Matt Damon Partners With Crypto.com To Promote Clean Water Project

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has donated $1 million to global nonprofit organization Water.org. Co-Founded by Hollywood movie star Matt Damon in 2009, Water.org is a global nonprofit organization working to bring water and sanitation to the world. Related Reading | Trippy Bunny NFT Donates $220k Mint Proceeds To Suicide Prevention Foundation.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez to Dwayne Johnson: Hollywood’s Next Billion-Dollar-Brand Builders

Talk to branding specialists at the major talent agencies, and they all agree: Celebrities are rushing to create their own consumer product brands like never before, spurred by such factors as availability of capital investment and, in some cases, squeezed paydays in Hollywood amid the streaming era. “It’s exploded,” says Toby Borg, CAA’s head of global client strategy. “With the pandemic, people were at home with time to explore their passions. The pandemic definitely accelerated a trend that we were already seeing.” Underlying it all: the example of O.G. peers in the space who already have had stunning success as...
SMALL BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

NFT-Based Tokens See Massive Upsurge with Facebook’s Name Rebrand

The emergence of Meta is set to benefit NFT-based tokens the more as the overall sentiment on the potentials of the protocols would be further enhanced. The name rebrand by American social media giant Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) to Meta has fueled a massive rally in the price of NFT-based digital tokens. Per data from CoinMarketCap, Decentraland (MANA) soared by 54.61% to $1.23, Enjin Coin (ENJ) is up 11.27% to $2.43 and more prominent and historic performer, Axie Infinity (AXS) is changing hands at $141.30, atop a 12.76% growth in the past 24 hours.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

PINS Stock Up 1.39%, Company Introduces New Feature Dubbed Pinterest TV

The company described the new product as a series of live, original, and shoppable episodes featuring creators right on Pinterest. Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) stock closed Monday trading at $45.26, up 1.39%. The gains extended during Tuesday’s premarket trading session with approximately +0.35%. The image sharing and social media platform announced it has introduced a new feature dubbed Pinterest TV to help online shoppers.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Matt Damon’s Water.org partners with Crypto.com to bring safe water to the needy

Crypto.com will donate $1 million to Water.org in support of their mission. Crypto.com Visa Card bridges the gap between crypto and traditional finance. Exchange pledged to become carbon-negative by the end of 2022. Crypto.com, the most dynamic and fastest-growing crypto exchange in the world, is partnering with Matt Damon and...
CHARITIES
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy