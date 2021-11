Walmart asked its corporate associates to return to the office next month, saying in a note to employees "there is no substitution for being in the offices together." The note, posted on the company's website, stated that associates who work in the companies campus offices will return November 8 as part of a "new, more flexible way of working" after operating remotely for most of the coronavirus pandemic. The company's Global Tech team will continue to work remotely, the note said.

RETAIL ・ 11 DAYS AGO