The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers play on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. This will be the return of Russell Westbrook to Oklahoma City for the first time since he joined the Lakers. In the five regular-season games he has played against the Thunder since he was traded from OKC, he has scored 30-plus points in three of them, including both that took place in Oklahoma City. He recorded a triple-double in two of the five games.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO