Cause chaos in the pixel-art god sim WorldBox when it releases December 2 on Steam

Santa Monica Studios’ God of War (2018) will no longer be a Sony exclusive. God of War PC will debut on Steam and Epic Games Store early next year. Santa Monica Studios posted on the PlayStation Blog announcing that PlayStation 4’s best-selling game God of War is headed to PC. Although this has been rumored and speculated on for a long time now, the announcement still feels like it came out of the left field. There hasn’t been a lot of indicators that an announcement will be made specifically this week. Huge announcements like this are usually reserved for conventions like E3, or at the very least, during Sony’s State of Play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO