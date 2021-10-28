CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cause chaos in the pixel-art god sim WorldBox when it releases December 2 on Steam

GamingOnLinux
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being available for direct purchases for some time now, the popular pixel-art god sim will enter Early Access on Steam on December 2. In Worldbox - God Simulator you can build your own world and fill it with life. It gives you the ability to create various forms of life...

www.gamingonlinux.com

