Economy

Nubank filed a registration application to go public in the US and Brazil

By Entrepreneur en Español
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe firm Nu Holdings , which owns the world's largest neobank Nubank , reported that it confidentially filed an F1 registration application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Form Reference to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM, for its acronym in Portuguese). With this, it prepares its...

thepaypers.com

Nubank files two IPO requests

Nubank has filed for its IPO request on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Brazil’s B3. The neobank plans to use its IPO proceeds for working capital and acquisitions, among other investments. Nubank hopes to raise USD 3 billion with both offerings. It targets a market value of more than USD 50 billion for its initial public offering in the US.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazil's Nubank targets over $50 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Online lender Nubank is targeting a valuation of over $50 billion for its initial public offering in the United States, which would make it more valuable than Brazil’s largest traditional lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The Sao Paulo-based fintech, which was last valued at $30 billion after a funding...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Nubank’s IPO filing gives us a peek into neobank economics

The upcoming Nubank IPO — technically the public offering of Nu, but we’ll just say Nubank for simplicity — provides us with far more information and detail regarding the operations of a neobank at scale, thanks to its newly public filing. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning...
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin Miners, Neobanks File to Bring Shares Public

In evidence that the digital age has fully ensnared Wall Street, recent listings announcements — across special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs) — have been marked by companies fully entrenched in the far-flung realms of digital banking and cryptocurrencies. The listings also, we note, in...
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Nubank IPO Filing, Valuation Spotlights Heady Neobank Growth Expectations

Through the pandemic, amid a heady pace of FinTech-related listings activity on U.S. exchanges, Nubank is, to quote an old movie, readying for its closeup. Focused on Latin America and with roots in Brazil, Nubank is only the latest in the parade of neobanks listing their shares, but it has the distinction of being backed by famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett (specifically, through Berkshire Hathaway).
BUSINESS
pymnts

Warren Buffett-Backed FinTech Nubank Files Confidentially for IPO

Brazilian FinTech Nubank, which is backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Oct. 27). Nubank is expected to have a valuation topping $50 billion, and the listing is anticipated to take place...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

SEC Chair Gensler likens crypto to ‘early seed investing,’ warns many coins will ‘fail’

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman defended the tough stance he and other regulators have taken on cryptocurrencies, arguing that there is a lot of "hype" in the markets for digital assets, and that investors in these markets lack the protection they enjoy in markets for stocks and bonds, during an interview at the The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association annual meeting Tuesday.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based expense management software maker Expensify to raise up to $242.5 million in planned IPO

Expensify Inc. , a cloud-based expense management software platform, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 9.7 million shares priced at $23 to $25 each. The company would raise $242.5 million at the top of that range at a valuation of more than $2 billion, based on the 80.9 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal closes. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker "EXFY." JPMorgan, Citigroup and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, with part earmarked for bonuses for staff during the fourth quarter. The company had net income of $14.7 million in the six months to end-June, up from $3.5 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $49.5 million from $25.2 million. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF is up 6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22.6%. In its IPO filing documents, the company says it "helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money."
SOFTWARE
