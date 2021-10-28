CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

By Patriots.com Staff
Patriots.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Chargers coaches and players comment on their upcoming game against the New England Patriots. On facing the Patriots... "They beat us really bad in all three phases last year. Everybody knows that. We are aware of what happened last year. We've got to try to stop them because they...

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets shocking treatment from Baker Mayfield, Kevin Stefanski after loss to Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t quite made an impact worthy of his superstar status on the Cleveland Browns this season, and it appears that his role on the team isn’t getting any better. Even without Jarvis Landry, who is sidelined with an injury, Beckham continues to struggle for production downfield. Baker Mayfield targeted Beckham Jr. just three times in the Browns’ 47-42 road loss in Week 5 against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Chris Harris
Patriots.com

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (3-4) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (4-2) Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report. Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions. Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions. GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:. Out = Player will not play. Doubtful...
NFL
Patriots.com

Patriots Unfiltered 10/28: NFL Week 8 Picks, Chargers Preview, Thursday Practice Report

Tune-in as we preview Sunday's New England Patriots game against the Los Angeles Chargers. We discuss the Patriots extensive injury report this week and a few roster moves made. We continue to discuss potential trade options for New England. Mike Dussault offers his Thursday practice report. Plus, we go around the table tp preview the entire NFL Week 8 slate of games and offer our picks.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Chargers: Three to Watch on Defense Against Los Angeles

The New England Patriots are traveling west to the ‘City of Angels’ for a ‘Halloween-Date’ with quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Sunday’s Week Eight matchup will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at 4:05pm ET. Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots
PatsFans.com

MORSE: Week 8 Preview – Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

The Patriots coming off the manhandling of the lowly Jets face a quality opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are in 2nd place in the AFC West and are coming off their BYE week. Offense. STARTER 2ND 3RD. QB Justin Herbert Chase Daniel Easton Stick. RB Austin Ekeler...
NFL
Patriots.com

Week 8 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 8 game on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Patriots.com

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/31

"A really good win for our team today. The Chargers are a good football team. Coming here and getting the win is a great feeling. Certainly, there are some things that we could have done better. We left some plays on the field, some penalties and non-penalties. We could have coached better, could have played better. We could have taken advantage of a couple of opportunities that we missed on. Again, all and all, we made the plays that we needed to make in the fourth quarter, which is something that we hadn't done as well earlier in the year. It's good to see that. It's good to come out here and get a win. Looking forward to the big game against Carolina. The team had a good week. It's a big challenge coming here. Two weeks in a row we've had fresh teams coming off the bye. The Chargers had a lot of energy. [Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley does a good job. We put the ball down the field. I thought we played better in the second half until the last two-minute drive, defensively. Offensively, we moved the ball. We would just like to come out with a few more points. I thought [Patriots K] Nick [Folk] kicked well, like he always does. [Patriots WR] Gunner [Olszewski] had some. The punt return team, not just Gunner, had some good returns to put the offense in good position. Obviously, [Patriots DB Adrian Phillips] AP's two picks were big differences in the game, really counted for 10 points there. That's pretty much the story."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy