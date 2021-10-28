What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

"A really good win for our team today. The Chargers are a good football team. Coming here and getting the win is a great feeling. Certainly, there are some things that we could have done better. We left some plays on the field, some penalties and non-penalties. We could have coached better, could have played better. We could have taken advantage of a couple of opportunities that we missed on. Again, all and all, we made the plays that we needed to make in the fourth quarter, which is something that we hadn't done as well earlier in the year. It's good to see that. It's good to come out here and get a win. Looking forward to the big game against Carolina. The team had a good week. It's a big challenge coming here. Two weeks in a row we've had fresh teams coming off the bye. The Chargers had a lot of energy. [Chargers Head] Coach [Brandon] Staley does a good job. We put the ball down the field. I thought we played better in the second half until the last two-minute drive, defensively. Offensively, we moved the ball. We would just like to come out with a few more points. I thought [Patriots K] Nick [Folk] kicked well, like he always does. [Patriots WR] Gunner [Olszewski] had some. The punt return team, not just Gunner, had some good returns to put the offense in good position. Obviously, [Patriots DB Adrian Phillips] AP's two picks were big differences in the game, really counted for 10 points there. That's pretty much the story."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO