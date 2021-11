Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren Corp. bounced back in the fiscal second quarter. The company’s profits tallied $193.3 million, or $2.57 a diluted share, up from losses of $39.1 million, or 53 cents, a year ago when the pandemic kept shoppers close to home. More from WWDBTS' Fashion Moments From Their MTV Unplugged PerformanceRalph Lauren to Become Official Outfitter of the Australian Open'Very Ralph' Screening in Paris Adjusted earnings of $2.62 came in well ahead of the $1.99 analysts projected, helping push shares of the company up 1.7 percent to $131.90 in premarket trading. Ralph Lauren’s revenues for the quarter...

