The moment our business fell apart, we could hardly grasp it was true. Like a cruel joke, the wheels began to come off the very day we scored our most important win. It was a glorious morning in the fall of 2010 when we got word that a global retailer wanted to buy 1,500 units—20 times our typical order—of the product we had invented to help busy parents feed their babies. Our patented spill-proof water bottles for little ones were already selling out in small boutiques, but now they would be distributed by a big-time grocery chain. The deal would take Nourish, our scrappy little company, to the next level.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO