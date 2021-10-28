US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

He has rescued mermaids, survived being marooned in deep space and on desert islands, matched wits with albino monks and Somali pirates, solved crimes with canines, and won World War II several times over. Yet not even Tom Hanks, national treasure and officially the nicest man in Hollywood USA, can stop the apocalypse. When we meet Finch Weinberg, the title character in this worst-case-scenario handwringer (premiering Nov. 5 on Apple TV+), he’s marching through the desolate, toxic wasteland of downtown St. Louis in a Hazmat suit. He is also singing Don McLean’s “American Pie” while a miniature makeshift droid — imagine WALL-E fucked a shopping cart — trails him down the aisles of an abandoned superstore. Anyone else, a viewer might be worried. Because it’s Hanks, however, there’s something oddly reassuring about this gent scavenging for food and navigating monster dust storms. Yes, we’re all hopelessly screwed. But we’re riding shotgun with the Last Everyman on Earth. It’s all going to be fine.

MOVIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO