US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

By The Associated Press
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

1. “The Judge's List” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow Cookbooks) 3. “Dune” by Frank Herbert (Ace) 4. “A Shadow in the Ember” by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box Press) 5. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor...

Book Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. The Judge’s List by John Grisham - 9780385546034 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 2. Dune by Frank Herbert - 9781101658055 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 3. Not All Diamonds and Rosé by Dave Quinn - 9781250765796 - (Henry Holt and Co.)
Best Book Subscriptions for Kids

A book subscription for kids provides kids (and their families) with new books at regular intervals, often focusing on specific themes. Typically, these boxes include multiple items, whether that means several books per box or bonus goodies along with the month’s book pick, all designed to support an ongoing and interactive love for reading.
Best Comic book store

1. Books With Pictures 99 W. Broadway C, 541-485-1048. Books-with-Pictures-Eugene.Myshopify.com. 2. Radar Toys 3061 W. 11th Ave., 541-515-6459. RadarToys.com. 3. Nostalgia Collectibles 1280 Charnelton St., 541-484-9202. NostalgiaCollectiblesEugene.com. Opening their doors two weeks before the pandemic shutdown in spring of 2020 was not ideal, but Books With Pictures — Eugene Weekly’s...
The Best Books for November 2021

It’s finally November, and we have quite a bit to be thankful for — and at the top of that list are definitely books! The releases this month don't disappoint. We've included a memoir about escaping an extremist religious cult, an official guide from Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown herself, a novel about identity, and more. These books are sure to keep you entertained whether you’re traveling, enjoying a quiet night in, or on your morning commute.
Spotlight News

ON THE BOOKSHELF: Fun family reads for fall

‘Better Together!’ By Amy Robach and Andrew Shue; illustrated by Lenny Wen A bad storm forces both the Squirrelly and the McMunk families to flee their homes — and end up in the same tree. At first, it feels like a fun adventure. But soon, the families realize they’re used to doing things differently. This […]
Henry Winkler Auctioning Original Fonzie Leather Jacket From 'Happy Days'

Happy Days greaser Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, one of the icons of cool on the small screen, was known for his motorcycle, white T-shirts, jeans and, most of all, his dark brown leather jacket. One of the jackets was donated to the Smithsonian in 1980. Only a few others are known to exist. Now Henry Winkler, famed for portraying the Fonz on the ’50s-themed show, is selling one of the character’s jackets, which he’s had in his personal possession for decades, in an auction that will take place Dec. 8 at Bonhams Los Angeles. The jacket will be sold as part of...
A Classic Movie Lover's Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
Brian Cox Slams Johnny Depp and More in Brutally Honest Memoir — Where to Pre-Order the Book

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Brian Cox is getting brutally honest in his upcoming memoir, “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.” In the autobiography, slated for release on January 18, Cox shares his thoughts on several former co-stars and colleagues, including Johnny Depp, David Bowie, Ed Norton, Keanu Reeves, and more. The 75-year-old actor also delivers a scathing critique of Quentin Tarantino, and heartwarming words about Alan Rickman, whom...
What to Watch on HBO Max: 'King Richard,' 'Boogie' and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in 'Rare Objects' (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
Best-Selling Celebrity Memoirs: Kal Penn Joins the Ranks

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Some people’s lives are so extraordinary it would feel remiss not to memorialize their stories on the page. When it has a real-life Hollywood ending, even better. Some of the most captivating celebrity memoirs have been published in the last couple of years, with many making their way to the top of dozens of best-seller lists. The latest to join the ranks is Kal Penn’s...
Tom Hanks' Sci-Fi Movie 'Finch' is One Long, Postapocalyptic 'OK Boomer' Meme

He has rescued mermaids, survived being marooned in deep space and on desert islands, matched wits with albino monks and Somali pirates, solved crimes with canines, and won World War II several times over. Yet not even Tom Hanks, national treasure and officially the nicest man in Hollywood USA, can stop the apocalypse. When we meet Finch Weinberg, the title character in this worst-case-scenario handwringer (premiering Nov. 5 on Apple TV+), he’s marching through the desolate, toxic wasteland of downtown St. Louis in a Hazmat suit. He is also singing Don McLean’s “American Pie” while a miniature makeshift droid — imagine WALL-E fucked a shopping cart — trails him down the aisles of an abandoned superstore. Anyone else, a viewer might be worried. Because it’s Hanks, however, there’s something oddly reassuring about this gent scavenging for food and navigating monster dust storms. Yes, we’re all hopelessly screwed. But we’re riding shotgun with the Last Everyman on Earth. It’s all going to be fine.
