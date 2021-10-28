CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of All Time

By Essence
Essence
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween is just a few days away, and if you haven’t already decided what you’re going to be this year we get it. The stakes are high—especially when...

www.essence.com

Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
Variety

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Turn Heads at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere with Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Jeymes Samuel

Variety cover star Jeymes Samuel could not have been more ready for his big moment. The writer, director, producer and composer was suited and booted as he stepped onto the bright blue carpet for the Los Angeles launch of his wild Western “The Harder They Fall” on Wednesday night at the Shrine Auditorium. Since the movie presents a fresh take on the dusty genre, the dress code was super fly. Samuel, stars Jonathan Majors, Regina King and Deon Cole, and the film’s producer Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter went for an “all Black everything” moment, all showing up swagged-out in head to toe...
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
Cosmopolitan

Lizzo wore a Baby Yoda costume for Halloween and we're honestly obsessed

Singing sensation and all round inspiring force, Lizzo, wore the most amazing, cute and creative Halloween costume this year and we are completely floored. Taking to Instagram on Saturday night (October 30), Lizzo left fans in a state of shock when she posted a snap of herself looking completely unrecognisable.
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Giada De Laurentiis' Halloween Costume Pic

While all of the spooky treats, baking competitions, and trick-or-treating are fun parts of Halloween, few things might be as exciting as getting dressed up and seeing what everyone else decided to be for October 31. This year, there were tons of great celebrity costumes: Harry Styles dressed up Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz," Lizzo went as Baby Yoda, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen dressed up as "The Addams Family" (via CNN). But one of Food Network's biggest celebrity chefs kept things comfy and cozy this year.
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
