Cameron Norrie is brought back down to earth after his Indian Wells success with the British No 1 dumped OUT of the Vienna Open in the last-16 after stunning comeback by Felix Auger-Aliassime

Cameron Norrie’s hopes of making the eight-man ATP Finals in Turin were dealt a blow on Thursday when he missed three match points before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Vienna Open.

Not only did defeat for the Indian Wells champion keep the Canadian in the hunt for one of two remaining spots, it also left Norrie with more to do in next week’s Paris Masters, the final qualifying tournament.

Norrie was in command when he moved to a 6-3 lead in the second-set tiebreak, but lost the next five points and ended up going down 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie exited the Vienna Open after a stunning fightback from Felix Auger-Aliassime

One of his match points saw Auger-Aliassime produce a dramatic backhand pass from a position that had almost looked a lost cause.

The British No 1 was desperately disappointed as his seven-match winning run came to an end.

‘It was a great match but he came up too good at the big moments,’ said Norrie.

‘I was happy with my level but I didn’t get the result I wanted, there were just a couple of points in it.

Sixth seed Auger-Aliassime saved three match points, and converted a third of his own to win

‘I’m resting tomorrow and will travel to Paris and do it again. If someone is going to beat me they will have to play like Felix did today. He was great and all credit to him.’

Norrie’s task of reaching the finals was made even more difficult when both Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner extended their leads ahead of him in the race by reaching the quarter-finals in Austria, where they will meet on Friday night.