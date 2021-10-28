CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Cameron Norrie is brought back down to earth after his Indian Wells success with the British No 1 dumped OUT of the Vienna Open in the last-16 after stunning comeback by Felix Auger-Aliassime

By Mike Dickson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Cameron Norrie’s hopes of making the eight-man ATP Finals in Turin were dealt a blow on Thursday when he missed three match points before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Vienna Open.

Not only did defeat for the Indian Wells champion keep the Canadian in the hunt for one of two remaining spots, it also left Norrie with more to do in next week’s Paris Masters, the final qualifying tournament.

Norrie was in command when he moved to a 6-3 lead in the second-set tiebreak, but lost the next five points and ended up going down 2-6, 7-6, 6-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hN2sq_0cfTTaT800
Cameron Norrie exited the Vienna Open after a stunning fightback from Felix Auger-Aliassime

One of his match points saw Auger-Aliassime produce a dramatic backhand pass from a position that had almost looked a lost cause.

The British No 1 was desperately disappointed as his seven-match winning run came to an end.

‘It was a great match but he came up too good at the big moments,’ said Norrie.

‘I was happy with my level but I didn’t get the result I wanted, there were just a couple of points in it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYNOP_0cfTTaT800
Sixth seed Auger-Aliassime saved three match points, and converted a third of his own to win

‘I’m resting tomorrow and will travel to Paris and do it again. If someone is going to beat me they will have to play like Felix did today. He was great and all credit to him.’

Norrie’s task of reaching the finals was made even more difficult when both Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner extended their leads ahead of him in the race by reaching the quarter-finals in Austria, where they will meet on Friday night.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vienna Open#Down To Earth#British#Canadian#Paris Masters#Casper Ruud
The Independent

Cameron Norrie boosts ATP Finals bid with convincing win in Paris Masters opener

Cameron Norrie kept alive his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals with a dominant victory over Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Rolex ParisMasters. The British number one suffered a painful loss to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Vienna last week having held match points but began strongly in the French capital, winning nine games in a row in a 6-2 6-1 victory over Argentinian Delbonis.
TENNIS
BBC

Paris Masters: Cameron Norrie wins but Andy Murray and Dan Evans out

British number one Cameron Norrie continued his bid to reach the ATP Finals with a solid opening win at the Paris Masters but Andy Murray and Dan Evans lost in the first round. Norrie, now ranked 13th in the world, won 6-2 6-1 against Argentina's Federico Delbonis. Evans was beaten...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

'I did not deserve to win,' says Murray after wasting seven match points

Former world number one Andy Murray failed to convert seven match points but said he did not "deserve to win the match as I did not play well enough" after losing a three hour thriller  to lucky loser Dominik Koepfer of Germany in the Paris Masters first round on Monday. It was Koepfer, though, who showed how to take chances when they come along as he converted his first match point.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu claims her first victory since US Open triumph last month by beating world No 124 Polona Hercog at the Transylvania Open... after British No 1 was given a scare by losing first set

Emma Raducanu began filling in the gaps in her tennis education on Tuesday night when she came through a tough opener at the Transylvania Open. Before charming an almost empty stadium by speaking in Romanian she defeated experienced Slovenian Polona Hercog 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to make the second round, in which she will face Ana Bogdan.
TENNIS
Sportsnet.ca

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov to lead Canada at Davis Cup

MONTREAL -- Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov will lead Canada at the upcoming Davis Cup Finals international tennis tournament. Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, ranked 12th in the world, and Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., ranked 13th, join Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil as returning players from the Canadian team that advanced to the final tie of the 2019 tournament before losing to host Spain.
TENNIS
SkySports

Andy Murray says it's just a matter of time before he makes a breakthrough after his Vienna Open defeat

Andy Murray says it is just a matter of time before he makes a breakthrough following his exit at the Vienna Open, while he has no plans on playing Davis Cup. The former world No 1 said his defeat in the second round to Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz was just another bump in the road and he remains convinced it is just a matter of time before he is going deep into tournaments and winning again.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I’m not going to keep losing’: Andy Murray defiant after defeat by Carlos Alcaraz at Vienna Open

Andy Murray says he isn’t “going to keep losing” after his straight set defeat to teenager Carlos Alcaraz at the Vienna Open.The former world No1 was victorious in the round of 32, beating Hubert Hurkacz, but was stopped in his pursuit of a first singles title since 2019 by Alcaraz - who took the sets 6-3, 6-4.“I’m not going to keep losing in the second and third round of tournaments,” said Murray. “I will get better and I will improve and I will break through in one week, or two weeks, or a few months. It will happen. I obviously...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu gifts her US Open trophy to the National Tennis Centre in London as a 'big thank you' for the LTA helping the British teenager claim a fairytale win in New York

Emma Raducanu has made a long term loan of her US Open trophy to the National Tennis Centre as a thank you for the support she received from the British game. After making the last eight of the Transylvania Open on Thursday the Kent teenager revealed that she wanted it displayed at Roehampton in appreciation of the assistance she has had from the Lawn Tennis Association.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

259K+
Followers
5K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy