Mom Moments: Staying sane while parenting teens through the complexities of life Part 1

A little over 18 months ago, I wrote the article “Everyone is Grieving Something.” So much has happened since that time – so much that none of us could have anticipated. That was only a month into the pandemic, and I had high hopes for the future and the future for my kids. We did our fair share of grieving, and continue to even now; however, I was confident when I told my kids that things would get back to normal for the coming school year. Instead, they started school (2020 – 2021 school year) a month later than expected, and we started online only. As we all signed onto Zoom yet again and took back-to-school pics sitting in front of computers, my mom heart sunk. All I could think was this was not the way it was supposed to be. We all watched as the world divided over a multitude of issues and opinions. We found ourselves making decisions completely different from that of our neighbors and closest friends. Then, trying to explain the differences and decisions to our kids was a whole other mountain to climb. It felt like every day was a new day of making a decision that could possibly become the next subject of a social media debate. As parents and health care professionals, every single day was weighty.

