Travel

Exploring the New River Trail

wfxrtv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiving Local Host, Kianna Price explores the 57-mile-long New...

www.wfxrtv.com

Union

Mary West: Exploring Deer Creek Tribute Trail

If you are looking to avoid the fire scarred areas to our east consider the Nevada City Deer Creek Tribute Trail. The scenic trail is a 4.8 mile in-and-out trail in Nevada City. A shorter trek of 1.8 miles puts you at the trailhead itself and cuts out an urban hike down Nevada City’s Broad Street.
NEVADA CITY, CA
Klamath Falls News

Wayfinding signage installed on the Link River Trail

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Just in time for fall, Healthy Klamath, the City of Klamath Falls, and PacifiCorp have finished installing wayfinding signage and pet waste disposal stations along the Link River Trail. This was made possible by grant funding from the National Recreation and Parks Association, the Schwemm Family Foundation, and Safe Routes to Parks.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
southernminn.com

Adventure awaits: Local youth explore River Bend over MEA break

Elementary student Julie Inman likes the outdoor play area set aside for kids at River Bend Nature Center more than those at parks for one unique reason. “You can build things in here,” said Inman while standing in the middle of River Bend’s Kids in the Wild. The space is complete with tepees and numerous limbs for building. “You can’t build anything like this in parks.”
FARIBAULT, MN
#New River
Only In New Jersey

Board A Train, Explore A Spooky Trail, And More This Halloween Season At Wild West City In New Jersey

Looking for a unique spin on fright nights? Well, that’s certainly what you’ll find at Wild West City. The Western-themed interactive theme park in New Jersey is always brimming with interesting activities and fascinating history lessons, but during the month of October, the town takes on a spookier feel. Here’s what to expect from Haunted Wild West Fest.
LIFESTYLE
FOX2now.com

Exploring Pere Marquette and the Great River Road

ST. LOUIS – It’s the road most traveled. It’s about 60 miles roundtrip heading west on the Great River Road from Alton to Elsah, Grafton and Pere Marquette State Park and back. The average weekend warrior takes this drive because it is the easiest route to remember, but it has the heaviest traffic on Autumn Saturdays and Sundays. If you would like more information about this journey and more visit the Rivers And Routes website.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Only In Indiana

Explore A New Side Of Indianapolis With the Canal Walk, A Special Waterfront Trail In Indiana

There aren’t many paths in the world that you can choose to walk, bike, pedal, or paddle down, but take your pick among the four options at the Canal Walk in Indianapolis. The canal dates back to the early 1800s, when it was constructed to improve the state’s economy. Today, this resurrected portion of the […] The post Explore A New Side Of Indianapolis With the Canal Walk, A Special Waterfront Trail In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Standard-Examiner

ATV Adventures: Exploring the Lake Mountain ATV Trails

Looking for some lower-elevation trails to ride on a fall day, we picked the trails at Lake Mountain on the west side of Utah Lake across from Provo. “Do we pack a lunch?” my friends asked. “Nah,” I replied. “We will eat lunch at a restaurant in Eagle Mountain.”. My...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes On the Trails: More Mystic River Greenways In the Works

While visiting Everett Friday afternoon for Governor Baker’s press event, your StreetsblogMASS editor took the opportunity to check out some of the other new trails projects that are being built in the area. First up: the Everett extension of the Northern Strand Trail (pictured above), which will extend the current...
EVERETT, MA
indianapolismonthly.com

Free Fallin’ For New River Gorge

DAREDEVILS from across the globe descended on New River Gorge in West Virginia earlier this month, less than a year after the 70,000-acre area gained national park status. For all its natural beauty, its most photographed feature is the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the United States, and it is accessible to pedestrians only once a year—on Official Bridge Day (Fayetteville, West Virginia). On October 16, thousands of visitors watched or took part as more than 300 BASE jumpers hurtled themselves off the side and floated nearly 900 feet to the lush canyon below.
BROOKLYN, IN
capecodtimes.com

Join us on a hike this week as we explore a trail of many wonders

SOUTH WELLFLEET I was in the trail trailer crunching hiking data and potato chips, when Compass, my new robotic trekking dog, began singing opera and barking in Finnish. I placed a Beef Byte snack on his snout sensor, he rolled over, and the screen on his belly revealed the following message:
WELLFLEET, MA
Johnson City Press

Mendota Trail opens three new bridges

The Mendota Trail continues to see significant progress in the ultimate goal of connecting rural Washington County (Va.) to the city of Bristol. Last Sunday, the opening of three new bridges and an additional mile to the trail on the Mendota end was well-received by a large crowd. This included...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Only In Washington

Explore Nature Trails And Wetlands At This Little-Known Washington Forest

Washington has such an abundance of forest hikes, mountain trails, and lakeside spots to enjoy. But when you want to spend some time in nature but you don’t have all day to get there, your options are a bit more limited. Luckily, you can find plenty of natural wonders near your own backyard. The Black […] The post Explore Nature Trails And Wetlands At This Little-Known Washington Forest appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
thetahoeweekly.com

New trails for Sawtooth Ridge

The Truckee Trails Foundation and U.S. Forest Service, Truckee Ranger District teamed up to create new trail options in the Sawtooth Ridge area over the summer, according to the foundation’s website. The nonprofit overhauled the existing Happy Face trail up Bald Mountain, building a new 4-mile loop taking a more...
TRUCKEE, CA
Press-Republican

Latest Saranac River Trail phase complete

PLATTSBURH — The second phase of the Saranac River Trail is complete, adding another 1.5 miles to the recreational pathway. "The Saranac River Trail is another example of why people love living in Plattsburgh and why we have so many visitors coming to our community. This addition not only ties Plattsburgh's South End to Downtown, but it's also an amazing addition to the recreation, parks, and green space portfolio we've started to identify as a priority this year," Mayor Christopher Rosenquest says in a news release.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

