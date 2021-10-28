Exploring the New River Trail

DAREDEVILS from across the globe descended on New River Gorge in West Virginia earlier this month, less than a year after the 70,000-acre area gained national park status. For all its natural beauty, its most photographed feature is the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the United States, and it is accessible to pedestrians only once a year—on Official Bridge Day (Fayetteville, West Virginia). On October 16, thousands of visitors watched or took part as more than 300 BASE jumpers hurtled themselves off the side and floated nearly 900 feet to the lush canyon below.

