Gators stare down Bulldogs’ big-time defense with Heisman-worthy nose tackle

Conservatively listed at 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Georgia nose tackle Jordan Davis is impossible not to notice.

The 2020 Bulldogs did not look the same without him, no time more than when injury sidelined him during a one-sided loss to Florida.

A healthy Davis has made a massive difference for a sensational front seven and potentially generational defense. The top-ranked Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) enter Saturday’s matchup with the struggling Gators (4-3, 2-3) having allowed just 5 touchdowns and 6.6 points per game, best in the nation by more than a touchdown.

“Looking at them, it would be the physicality of them up front,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said when asked to compare the two defenses. “That’s almost would be kind of an insult to them. They were a very good, physical team and a front last year. Their physicality of their front seven is even better [this year].”

Good enough that Davis is generating Heisman buzz from a position where highlight-reel plays and eye-popping statistics are hard to generate.

The senior from Charlotte, North Carolina, has 18 tackles, 3 for loss, and 5 QB hurries, hardly the numbers expected from perhaps the college game’s most impactful players. Davis instead forces offenses to game plan around him to create opportunities for his supporting cast.

Davis also has spent ample time on the sideline watching the backups for a Georgia squad with an average winning margin of nearly 32 points.

“He hasn’t gotten to play and have as much production as he would like to have,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said. “But he’s been really active when he has played and very productive in terms of the things we’ve asked him to do. He’s a tough guy against the run, he’s hard to move and he’s athletic for his size.”

ESPN’s draft analyst Todd McShay projects three Bulldogs as first-round picks in 2022 — Davis (No. 13), inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (14) and outside linebacker Adam Anderson (29). Tackle Devonte Wyatt and safety Lewis Cine could play their way into first-round consideration.

Cine is remembered for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Gators’ star Kyle Pitts during the 2020 game, leading officials to eject him. Pitts was left with a concussion and fractured septum (nose).

Despite the notoriety Cine earned last November, Georgia embraces the “No Name Defense” moniker bestowed upon it and made famous by the Miami Dolphins’ dynasty of the early 1970s.

“We embrace that No Name Defense,” Davis said, “because it’s all parts working together, not just an individual thing.”

Talented players working as a unit is a thing of beauty to Smart, one of the game’s bright defensive minds.

The 2021 Bulldogs are shaping up to be Smart’s best defense since the 2011 Alabama ‘D’ he oversaw as coordinator for coach Nick Saban. Those Crimson Tide allowed a meager 8.2 points en route to the national championship, shutting out LSU 21-0 in the title game.

While the details are vague, Smart recalls similarities.

“There was a lot of talent, I know that, and there’s a lot of talent on this one,” he said. “They both have a lot of pride in performance, and that’s one of the No. 1 indicators in success. How prideful are you in how you play? They take a lot of pride in being good.

“They don’t worry about who they play. They just play to a standard.”

Mullen’s reputation for keeping defenses guessing will be put to the test at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field.

Last year, Mullen flummoxed Smart’s defense with frequent wheel routes to Florida’s tailbacks during a 44-28 win to snap a three-game losing streak in the series.

The Gators are confident in Mullen’s game plan and their ability to surprise the Bulldogs.

“I don’t think,” tailback Malik Davis said. “I know we [are].”

Florida has outgained each of its opponents and is second in the SEC with an average of 501.7 yards, 54 more than Auburn — the top offense Georgia has faced.

But don’t expect the heart of the Dawgs defense getting a breather on the sideline this week. Davis has some catching up to do. Can the Gators stay a step ahead?

“I was sitting in Athens with my Mom [last year] and I was like, ‘Even if I can’t play I’d just kill to be in Jacksonville right now with the team,’” Davis recalled. “But it’s a different year. We’re moving on.

“We’re going to put our best foot forward.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .