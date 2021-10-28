CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Way to go: Orlando ranks among Top 10 in nation for public restrooms, study says

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago

A new study has found that Orlando is one of the best places in the U.S. for having public restrooms.

QS Supplies, a bathroom retailer, published the findings earlier in October.

Orlando ranked 7th, ahead of San Jose, California, Kansas City and Minneapolis.

California featured three cities in the Top 5, with Oakland, San Francisco, and Anaheim placing 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, respectively.

Honolulu and Denver took the 5th and 6th spots, according to the study.

Madison, Wisconsin ranked No. 1 in the country.

QS Supplies conducted the study by pulling the number of public toilets in every U.S. state using PeePlace.

Next, they collected the population data for each and calculated the number of toilets per 100,000 people.

States with fewer than 250,000 people were not included in the study.

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

