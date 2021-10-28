CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab A Dairy Queen Blizzard Today And Help CMN Here In The Permian Basin

Today is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen! Thursday, October 28, 2021! And, that means you can help an awesome cause while having an awesome treat. Miracle Treat Day helps the Children's Miracle Network here in the Permian Basin. So, when you grab a BLIZZARD today from Dairy Queen, you are...

KBAT 99.9

Feeling Chilly In Midland Odessa? The Fur Babies Are Too!

Reminder--when the weather starts to change this time of year and temperatures drop to near freezing overnight and don't climb back up much higher during the day, pets feel it just like we humans do. Nobody likes a chilly, damp, rainy day. Not even dogs and cats. So remember that pet you may have outside and bring them in when it's lousy out there. Granted, it's only fall and we aren't quite to the "Holy wow it's cold out here" time yet overnight, but just something to be mindful of. After all-it's November already!
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

The Main Reasons Why You Should Not Move To Midland/Odessa

Midland/Odessa already has 300,000 people in the city limits of both cities, so if you want to know why you shouldn't move to Midland/Odessa, here they are. 1. Rent is way too high. - Rent costs for a one-bedroom are averaging over $500/mo in most apartments and mostly around $1000/mo since most of the apartments have been built in the past 10 years. This is good because before the boom 10 years ago, the newest apartment complex was built in 1984.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

20 Highest Paying Jobs In Midland

Ever wonder what the top paying tops in Midland are? As you can probably guess may of the top paying jobs are geared around the oil field. The salary and the employment information in Midland, TX is computed from data published by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in April 2021 [1]. The highest-paying occupations do not stay the same every year. Table 2 through Table 4 show the top 10 highest-paying occupations in Midland, TX for 2019, 2018, and 2017;
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Wagner Noel In Midland Celebrating 10 Years Tonight November 1st!

The Wagner Noel In Midland is celebrating 10 Years tonight November 1, 2021. Yep, it's been 10 years since this awesome place has opened up here in the PERMIAN BASIN. The impact that the Wagner Noel has had in the Permian Basin can not and should not be understated in the past 10 years. It has opened up ARTS and Entertainment in so many ways here in West Texas that otherwise would not happen or be limited.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Pay Attention When On Loop 250 In Midland

Yesterday (Tuesday 10/26) was a normal day just like any other. I headed home from work just like I do every day at 5 pm. Sun was shining as usual, traffic was about as it is normally in Midland at 5 pm on 191. Turned left on the frontage road to get on Loop 250 headed toward Big Spring Street--no problem. Radio is on, everyone's cruising along in front of and next to me... A day typical of any other weekday. Until---the truck in front of me slams on its brakes about a half mile before the Garfield exit and I almost rear-end him! So in turn, I slam on MINE--and the guy behind ME in his Mercedes SUV has to veer off onto the shoulder, kicking up a ton of dirt and dust--to avoid colliding with the back of my car! Fortunately--we didn't add to what had already occurred down the road a bit. Right where the Garfield exit ramp is on the East Bound side of Loop 250--there was a crash that had been pulled off to the left side that was causing a major slowdown on the roadway because the Police vehicle was sitting in the passing lane.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Fair Grounds Themed Restaurant in Midland

Have you heard about Fair to Midland? Yeah, me either, well not really. I remember hearing about a place with an open fair grounds type feel coming to Midland but that was in 2019 before the pandemic hit so I just assumed it got squashed like all the other cool stuff that got ruined by Covid. Well Fair to Midland is gearing up to open pretty soon and I gotta say I’m pretty pumped. Fair to Midland, 1115 Tradewinds Blvd, is a food, beverage and entertainment location by KPG Hospitality that was originally slated to open in the summer of 2020. The idea is that this beer garden style spot would be open-fair themed with indoor and outdoor seating, fair type games and fair themed foods. I heard there was going to be a slide and I was immediately invested. According to the article in the Midland Reporter Telegram, the folks behind this place were shooting for something that would make people think they weren’t in Midland, which is some what of a passive aggressive neg but I’m fine with it. In the article there was also mention of a hidden little speakeasy kind of bar area and I am also 100% invested in that idea as well. I’ve always wanted to go to one of those bars that are hidden and secret and you have to know the secret knock or password to get in and the door is in like a port-a-potty but I’ve never even known of one that exists anywhere other than Austin or Dallas ect… Fair to Midland plans to be open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week but you’ll have to check their Facebook page or Instagram @fairtomidland_tx to find out when exactly they’ll be opening. Check out their FB page, they have a sneak peek pic of the shooting gallery that will give you an idea of what kind of place Fair to Midland is.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Lines Everywhere in Midland Texas-Why Isn’t THIS Line Shorter Than The Rest?

Doesn't matter what time of day... Doesn't matter which meal--breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you're planning to eat out-you'd better allow yourself enough time to wait. Wait inside for a table, or wait in a drive-thru line. Because in Midland Texas--people LOVE to eat out. Constantly. As in--ALL THE TIME. And if it's a weekend and you're headed to McDonald's for breakfast and it's 9:50 am and you haven't left the house yet--forget it. By the time you get there and get thru the line--they'll be serving lunch. Unless you're smart enough to order on the app first and THEN head that way. Then you're probably safe. Which is what makes going to the grocery store such a head-scratcher here. Because with all this endless eating out and long lines and long waits at restaurants--NO ONE is eating at home or cooking at home. Well--rarely they are anyway. At least that's how it seems. With that logic, you'd think you'd be able to get thru the checkout lines at the grocery store in record time since everyone's at the restaurants.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

You Can Tell Things Are Picking Up In The Permian Basin

Average house prices/values are on the rise, there's much more traffic on the roads, the fast-food lines are longer, the wait to get a table at your favorite restaurant is expanding, and the gas prices are on the way UP..... Here are just a few from around the Midland area today, and it varies from place to place:
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

