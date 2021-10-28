CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Leicestershire sign Afghanistan batter for T20 Blast

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeicestershire have signed Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for their 2022 T20 Blast campaign. The 19-year-old is at the men's T20 World Cup, where he hit a 37-ball 46 in their victory...

www.bbc.co.uk

