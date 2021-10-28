Gov. Murphy ready to inject small children (Opinion)

A bill amending the state’s telehealth/telemedicine (“telehealth” for short) laws (S-2559) currently sits on the governor’s desk awaiting action. The bill has been portrayed by some proponents as necessary for the continued existence of telehealth in New Jersey. But make no mistake about it, COVID-19 has proven to everyone, including health insurance providers, consumers and health care providers, that telehealth works. Regardless of whether the governor signs, vetoes or conditionally vetoes the bill, telehealth is here to stay. New Jersey’s health insurance providers have embraced telehealth and recognize that it expands access, increases consumer and provider convenience and can improve health care.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO