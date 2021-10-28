CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Murphy ready to inject small children (Opinion)

By Dennis Malloy
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 6 days ago
Approval is expected next week by the FDA of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. The dosage will be about 1/3 that of the adult vax. But why inject kids with this vaccine when it presents little or no danger to them? Ask the Murphy...

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
Insurance companies: Gov. Murphy should conditionally veto the telehealth bill | Opinion

A bill amending the state’s telehealth/telemedicine (“telehealth” for short) laws (S-2559) currently sits on the governor’s desk awaiting action. The bill has been portrayed by some proponents as necessary for the continued existence of telehealth in New Jersey. But make no mistake about it, COVID-19 has proven to everyone, including health insurance providers, consumers and health care providers, that telehealth works. Regardless of whether the governor signs, vetoes or conditionally vetoes the bill, telehealth is here to stay. New Jersey’s health insurance providers have embraced telehealth and recognize that it expands access, increases consumer and provider convenience and can improve health care.
The fight against addiction in New Jersey — help is here (Opinion)

The addiction crisis in New Jersey continues to worsen. NJ still suffered from a death rate from overdoses that is three times higher than the national rate. Thousands of new cases continue to flood clinics and centers focused on trying to help people break the cycle of addiction. Families are suffering. Thankfully there are several groups in New Jersey working hard to get people the help they need.
New Jersey kids still play outside, barely (Opinion)

For generations of kids in New Jersey, as was the case around the country, when they came home from school, they couldn't wait to go outside and play. It was the case for my generation. When my kids were young, it was hard to keep track of them between the time they came home from school and dinnertime. Yes, we ate dinner together every night.
Opinion: Vote... for the children

In case you aren’t aware, Election Day is Tuesday. And though it isn’t the midterms or a presidential election, it is still damn important that we get out and vote. It isn’t too late — you can still drop your ballot in one of the many boxes around the city. We can even help you locate one!
NJ to use schools to give kids COVID vax

The push to get kids as young as 5 vaccinated against COVID in New Jersey will extend into Garden State schools. New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli says dozens of school sponsored vaccination "events" will be held in the coming weeks. Persichilli says the state has ordered 203,800 doses of...
Gov. Hutchinson: Arkansas ready to vaccinate 271,000 children ages 5-11

A panel advising the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to vote Tuesday to authorize the reduced Pfizer dose for the age group. Following that vote, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky could immediately approve emergency use authorization. If she does, it would mean vaccines are available for all U.S. citizens age 5 and older. Pfizer data on vaccine testing in the age group indicates it is almost 91% effective against symptomatic illness.
Tell us: Will you get your young kid the COVID vaccine?

The coronavirus vaccine could be authorized by federal health authorities for young children as early as next week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recommended that children age 5 to 11 years old should receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 2, to make its own recommendation.
Will NJ man in need of transplant be denied over vaccine mandate? (Opinion)

We received a heartfelt email from a listener whose husband is a transplant candidate here in New Jersey. He was on a waiting list for a kidney transplant at both Robert Wood Johnson and Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. They just received a letter last week from Johns Hopkins informing them that in order to get a life-saving kidney transplant, both the donor and the recipient need to be vaccinated for COVID.
NJ health insurance enrollment for 2022: Costs are up, so is aid

TRENTON — Open enrollment for health insurance has begun under the state’s Get Covered New Jersey marketplace, after reaching record levels earlier this year with more than 283,000 participating residents. The state-level marketplace — which rolled out in 2020 — is offering more plan choices and record levels of financial...
