UK band Snapped Ankles have three albums of danceable motorik rock under their belts, music that's influenced by krautrock, post-punk and modern groups like LCD Soundsystem and Liars. The woodlands are central to the group, as they claim to be forest folk who live in the trees (and look like them), and whose album titles include Come Play the Trees and Forest of Your Problems. Beyond that, addition to playing guitars and keyboards and drums, they use instruments fashioned out of logs and branches. Their hyperactive live shows are really something, capable of sending crowds into frenzied states. Their set at Iceland Airwaves 2019 was one of my favorite shows of that year.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO