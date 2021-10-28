CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Potty Mouth Break Up

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePotty Mouth are breaking up. The Band To Watch alums announced today that they were calling it quits after a decade together, though not before releasing one final EP, 1% Happier, next month. “Since starting in 2011 we’ve been so blessed to do as much as we have, you seriously have...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Anthology Recordings Is Reissuing Three Obscure ’70s LPs From Artists On Their Incredible Sad About The Times Comp

Anthology Recordings, the reissue arm of the Mexican Summer label group, released Still Sad, a sequel to the 2019 compilation Sad About The Times, earlier this year. Put together by the label’s Keith Abrahmsson and Total Control’s Mikey Young, they’re both well-curated collections of spacey AOR from forgotten private press troubadours.
ROCK MUSIC
New York Post

ABBA declares they’re breaking up for good: ‘This is it’

Despite having new music and a supposedly industry-changing tour on the horizon, ABBA has announced that they are once more disbanding. “This is it,” supergroup member Benny Andersson, 74, told The Guardian, simultaneously hyping the group’s much-anticipated 40-year reunion, how wonderful making music together again was — and how they plan to never do it again. “It’s got to be, you know.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Jake Xerxes Fussell – “Love Farewell”

Folk singer and guitarist Jake Xerxes Fussell has announced the new album Good And Green Again, his first to include original compositions. Produced by James Elkington, the LP features Casey Toll on upright bass, Libby Rodenbough on strings, Nathan Golub on pedal steel, Joe Westerlund on drums, Joseph Decosimo on fiddle, and Anna Jacobson on brass; Bonnie “Prince” Billy also contributes additional vocals. Listen to gorgeously wistful lead single “Love Farewell” below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Wolf Alice – “Bobby” (Alex G Cover)

Wolf Alice have released a deluxe edition of their new album Blue Weekend. In addition to the 11 songs from the original tracklist, Blue Weekend (Tour Deluxe) includes five live recordings known as the Pool Sessions. Four of them are Wolf Alice songs, but there’s also a cover of “Bobby,” a melancholy, country-tinged selection from Alex G’s Rocket record. That’s an interesting combination of artist and song! Check out (Sandy) Wolf Alice below.
MUSIC
Person
Adam Schlesinger
Stereogum

Sis – “Double Rapture”

Berkeley-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Sis — aka Jenny Gillespie Mason, the founder of Native Cat Recordings — has announced a new EP, Gnani, which follows last year’s one-off “Finger-paint” and the 2019 LP Gas Station Roses. Along with the news is a brand-new single, “Double Rapture,” which is available to stream below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Wild Pink – “Brothers” (Pillow Queens Cover)

The Dublin-based Band To Watch Pillow Queens released their debut album In Waiting a little over a year ago. The last year and a half being what it was, the group got a lot of buzz but couldn’t quite capitalize on it. Now, they’ve announced their largest tour to date, and they’re marking the occasion with a special covers EP.
MUSIC
Stereogum

They Threw Us All In A Trench And Stuck A Monument On Top

Everybody in his or her own life needs a hobby, and if you lived in New York in the early years of the 21st century there’s a good chance that hobby was a dance-punk band. Somewhere between late ’90s innovators like the Faint, Les Savy Fav, and the Dismemberment Plan and gleaming mid-aughts hit-makers like the Killers, Bloc Party, and Franz Ferdinand, a movement coalesced in the cooler corners of Brooklyn and Manhattan, founded on ultra-hip late-’70s touchstones like Gang Of Four and Joy Division and Liquid Liquid. There were bands making dance-punk all over North America in those post-Y2K years, from Vancouver’s zanily poppy Hot Hot Heat to Washington, DC’s breathlessly urgent Q And Not U to Toronto’s cock-rockin’ Death From Above 1979. But to those of us watching it arise from afar via the internet, this scene — if you could really call it a scene — was centered in New York, where, as we understood it, the white belts were plentiful and the cocaine flowed like milk and honey.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. What’re you all going to be...
MUSIC
#Smith College#Western Massachusetts#Better Records
Stereogum

Stream Jónsi’s Surprise New Album Obsidian

Last year, Sigur Rós frontman and multidisciplinary artist Jónsi Birgisson released Shiver, the long-awaited follow-up to his 2010 solo debut Go. Now, Jónsi has swooped in with a surprise third album: Obsidian, which is available to stream. Co-produced and mixed by Paul Corley, Obsidian is inspired by the March 2021...
MUSIC
Stereogum

U2 Join TikTok With A New Song

U2 are now on TikTok. They launched an account on the social media app to announce the upcoming release of a new track, “Your Song Saved My Life,” on November 3. That song will appear in the animated film Sing 2, which features Bono in a voice role as a reclusive former rock star/lion named Clay Calloway.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Stereogum

Weakened Friends – “Tunnels”

Next month, Portland, Maine indie-rock crew Weakened Friends will release sophomore LP Quitter. So far, we’ve heard the title track, and now the band’s back with another new single, “Tunnels.”. “‘Tunnels’ is a portrait of the paranoid spiral that follows when you’re hurt by someone you’ve let get close to...
PORTLAND, ME
Stereogum

Spiritualized – “Always Together With You”

Spiritualized have announced a new album, Everything Was Beautiful, the follow-up to 2018’s Album Of The Week-worthy And Nothing Hurt. It will be released on February 25. Project leader J Spaceman recorded it in 11 different studios and, in addition to playing a lot of the instruments himself, also recruited a ton of collaborators and friends (including his own daughter Poppy) to play on it.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Weird Al Shares Solo Accordion Sparks Cover

Earlier this year, the theatrical pop duo Sparks were honored with a documentary, The Sparks Brothers, which was directed by Edgar Wright, whose most recent narrative film Last Night In Soho just came out in theaters a couple weeks ago. “Weird Al” Yankovic is featured as a talking head in the documentary, and today Yankovic has shared an accordion-only cover of Sparks’ “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us,” which Yankovic had previously parodied a part of the in the Sparks homage “Virus Alert” off his 2006 album Straight Outta Lynwood.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Claire Cronin – “Feel This”

Claire Cronin is releasing her new album, Bloodless, next week. She’s shared the title track and “No Forcefield” from it already, and today she’s back with one more single, “Feel This,” a sparse and haunting lull that Cronin describes as “the most vulnerable song on the record.”. “It’s about longing...
MUSIC
thereader.com

Breaking Up is ‘Hard’ to Do

The theme to Omaha singer/songwriter/rocker Matt Whipkey’s new album, Hard, can be summed up by its artwork: a photo of a vintage bride-and-groom cake topper, sitting on a Pepperidge Farm cake. “The record is about a break-up, the end of a marriage,” said Whipkey, who, though proud of the album,...
OMAHA, NE
Stereogum

Scowl – “Seeds To Sow”

In a couple of short weeks, the Bay Area hardcore beasts in Scowl will release their full-length debut How Flowers Grow. I have heard the album, and it rocks extremely hard. If you’ve heard the first two singles, you’ve probably already figured this out. “Bloodhound” and “Fuck Around,” the latter of which features Drain’s Sammy Ciaramitaro. Both absolute face-peelers. Today, Scowl have shared a third song, and it shows a different side of what they can do.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis Mourn a One-Sided Love on New Song ‘Bad Life’

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis have reunited for a mournful dirge to a one-sided relationship, “Bad Life.” The track starts sparsely with just the muted pluck of a guitar, but soon exhales outward with delicate strings and rich layers of vocals before ending with heavy, crackling drum beat. “That’s a bad life/Bad life that you’re living,” goes the hook, “Be right next to you/Is it cool if I come through?/Ride me like a coupe.” “To me, ‘Bad Life’ represents putting in energy into a relationship and not getting anything in return,” Apollo said in a statement. “It’s a song about being resentful...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
kyma.com

“A Mouthful of Air”

New drama about one woman's struggle with anxiety and depression. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A new drama, "A Mouthful of Air," features the story of a woman struggling through her journey of motherhood. The main character played by actress, Amanda Seyfried, was able to relate to the character having gone through...
MENTAL HEALTH

