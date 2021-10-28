CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 surge forces Meadville hospital to use trailer as ER waiting area

Cover picture for the articleCrawford County's second surge of COVID-19 cases has filled Meadville Medical Center with so many patients that the hospital has brought in a construction trailer to use as an auxiliary ER waiting room. The Meadville hospital is also expanding its emergency department and intensive care unit to accommodate patients,...

