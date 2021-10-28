CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Past and present meet ‘Last Night in Soho’

By LINDSEY BAHR
Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a few hours before the world premiere of Edgar Wright’s “ Last Night in Soho ” at the Venice Film Festival and Wright is getting a little teary eyed. He’s telling a story about Dame Diana Rigg. It’s a good one, too, involving Campari and soda on the last day...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

‘Last Night in Soho’ is a childish coming of age story

"Bad girls go to hell" is the form of false wisdom passed on to far too many children, but for Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho it seems to be a guiding light. Plying a familiar framework wherein a provincial girl comes to the city to experience the world, then comes of age as a consequence, Wright's film demonstrates with remarkable consistency that it's not matured itself. Attempting to conjure an expressionistic world of mirrors and colored lights while pushing a regressive, storybook morality play, Last Night's mélange of underheated genre influences can't give it the style or sense of understanding or even taste it lacks; it needs an eye for real-world complexity, an actual grown-up's point of view.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Associated Press

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ squanders a smashing premise

Who knew that digging the Kinks could be so dangerous?. “The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society” (an album good enough to die for, truth be told) is one of the records that Eloise Turner (Thomasin McKenzie) stuffs into her suitcase when she gleefully packs for London. Eloise has long fantasized about living in the city, a dream built on the allure of London’s 1960s swinging past. Her grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who raised her and supplied the piles of vinyl, watches Eloise’s great expectations with trepidation. Eloise’s mother embarked on a similar path, but years earlier killed herself.
ENTERTAINMENT
Roger Ebert

Keeping with the Beat: Thomasin McKenzie on Last Night in Soho

Many performers have spent their childhood dreaming of one day becoming an actor, but that was not at all the case with Thomasin McKenzie. Part of the reason may have been the fact that she grew up with a mother, Miranda Harcourt, who believes that virtually everything is about acting. “That can be a little tiring and relentless for my family,” Miranda admitted to me during my 2018 interview with her, in which she discussed her work as a veteran acting coach whose clients have included Nicole Kidman and Melanie Lynskey. “Early on, Thomasin was like, ‘Oh my god, acting—get away from me!’ That created a very strong wellspring for her to discover her talent because she didn’t want to do it. She didn’t want to be famous and she wasn’t aiming towards acting to achieve anything. She was running away from it, and finding other things that interested her, like psychology, visual arts, writing—she’s a very good writer—and she was searching out other elements in her identity that she could explore and be rewarded by.”
CHICAGO, IL
azbigmedia.com

Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ is astoundingly thoughtless

Edgar Wright, the British wunderkind-turned-luminary who mastered the art of the genre comedy, is tired of satire. His return to horror is the furthest thing from Shaun of the Dead—it’s not a sendup of the genre; it’s a dive into it, and a deep one at that. Wright’s appreciation for the classics has taken on new life. From setting to story, Last Night in Soho is a descendent of 60s horror touchstones, namely Polanski’s Repulsion. It’s also a stab at feminist horror, which isn’t a genre you want near Polanski’s influence these days.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Thomasin Mckenzie
Person
William Wyler
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Dame Diana Rigg
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Terence Stamp
utdailybeacon.com

‘Last Night in Soho’ review: Born in the wrong generation

In order to see the horror, you must make your way downtown. “Last Night in Soho” is a psychological horror film by Edgar Wright, known for his musically driven “Baby Driver” and the documentary “The Sparks Brothers.” It was directed by Edgar Wright, who wrote it alongside Krysty Wilson-Cairns. In...
MOVIES
UV Cavalier Daily

‘Last Night in Soho’ is stylish but underwhelming

The Virginia Film Festival held an evening screening Oct. 28 at the Paramount Theatre for “Last Night in Soho” — a psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film follows a young woman named Eloise, or fondly called “Ellie,” played by Thomasin McKenzie. Obsessed...
MOVIES
wsspaper.com

‘Last Night in Soho’: An experience to remember, a script to forget

The new horror-thriller “Last Night in Soho” is one of many delayed films audiences have been anticipating for well over a year. With such a long period of buildup, the final product feels… decent? The film is a technical masterpiece, with director Edgar Wright utilizing his skills in sound mixing and film editing to create a vividly immersive horror experience. The script however is somewhat lacking, with the story following traditional cliches and predictable beats over and over again.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Night In Soho#Campari
wmagazine.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore Another One of Angelina Jolie’s Old Dresses on the Red Carpet

Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt must be having a field day during the Eternals press tour. The two sisters have been tagging along as their mom, Angelina Jolie, travels the world, attending press events ahead of the movie’s premiere, and have even joined her on the red carpet a handful of times. While it may seem like it can’t get better than that, Angelina has proven she’s the ultimate cool mom by letting her teenage daughters pull clothes from her closet. At the UK premiere for the Eternals on Wednesday night, Shiloh was by her mom’s side yet again, this time, in a Dior dress originally worn by Angelina in 2019.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie takes back sole custody of the children

They’ve had it all, including six natural and adopted children, yet Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seem destined for an endless war. The court confirmed to Angelina Jolie full custody of the six children she shares with Brad Pitt. The Hollywood actor thus suffers yet another legal defeat in the never-ending war for custody, which the two ex-spouses have been waging for years, that is since the divorce in 2016. Pitt had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of California in September, which however he rejected it.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish stars in new film alongside Wesley Snipes

Tiffany Haddish and Wesley Snipes will lead the cast of the comedy Back on the Strip. Chris Spencer is making his feature directorial debut on the new movie that will be financed, produced, and distributed by the newly-launched Luminosity Entertainment. The flick will also star JB Smoove, Faizon Love, Bill...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy