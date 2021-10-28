CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Locast to Pay $32M to Broadcasters to Settle Copyright Lawsuit

By Eriq Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4pPr_0cfTPl2H00

A case that began with hype that someone had finally cracked the code for delivering free and legal broadcast streaming is ending with a $32 million payment of copyright damages to ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. After suspending its service following a devastating court loss, Locast has also now agreed to a permanent injunction, according to court papers filed on Thursday.

The popular app for cord-cutters made a splashy debut two years ago. The New York Times announced its arrival onto the scene with the headline: “ Locast, a Free App Streaming Network TV, Would Love to Get Sued .”

But when the case actually got to court, ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC challenged whether Locast was really “free” or a front for greater ambitions.

That mattered because copyright law allows a limited exception for secondary transmission of broadcast programming when it’s “made by a governmental body, or other nonprofit organization, without any purpose of direct or indirect commercial advantage.”

In late August, a federal judge in New York looked at the way Locast raised funds — soliciting donations from users and interrupting service every 15 minutes for non-paying ones — and where the money went. The judge ruled that fundraising could only be used to defray costs of operating the service, not of expanding it into new markets. Locast, which had expanded into 36 markets serving 55 percent of the U.S. population, had exceeded an exemption.

While technically, the judge hadn’t yet ruled that Locast had violated copyright, only that Locast couldn’t raise its primary affirmative defense (the service had other defenses), the parties had made an unusual agreement at the start of litigation. Broadcasters got Locast to agree to an injunction in the event a federal judge rejected its key defense. The broadcasters quickly sought to hold Locast to that promise, and in mid-September, just in time for the NFL season and MLB playoffs, where millions of cord-cutters may have looked to Locast for telecasts of local games, the judge agreed.

Now, the injunction extends through settlement to those running Locast, including founder David Goodfriend, and includes a $32 million payment of statutory damages.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Government Files Antitrust Suit to Block ViacomCBS’ Sale of Simon & Schuster

The U.S. government has filed an antitrust suit seeking to block ViacomCBS from selling its publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, to Penguin Random House. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday morning, alleges that the $2 billion deal “would give Penguin Random House outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work.” In particular, the government alleges that the merger would be harmful to authors of “anticipated top-selling books,” by depriving them of competition in the publishing market. “If consummated, this merger would likely result in substantial harm to authors of anticipated top-selling books and...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Billionaire Marc Andreessen Pays Record $177 Million for 13-Structure Malibu Compound

Looks as though the record for priciest California home sale ever has been broken yet again, this time by a giant compound in Malibu. At $177 million, the sold price eclipses the previous record — set last year by Jeff Bezos in Beverly Hills — by $12 million. Apparel mogul Serge Azria and his wife, Florence, were the lucky sellers, while the buyers were Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and his wife, Laura Arrillaga, who’s hugely rich in her own right as the only daughter of multibillionaire real estate developer John Arrillaga. The off-market deal was first reported by The Wall Street...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

AFM Director Jonathan Wolf on Changes at the (Virtual) Market

No one wanted to be here. But, nearly two years after the start of the global coronavirus pandemic, the world has not returned to normal. So, as it always has, the independent film business has adjusted. While production has accommodated new safety measures, and the costly COVID insurance that goes with it, international film markets have become digital-first movers, shifting their brick-and-mortar operations online. The 2021 American Film Market, the second virtual AFM, kicked off Monday and runs through Friday. AFM managing director Jonathan Wolf spoke to The Hollywood Reporter European Bureau Chief Scott Roxborough about COVID’s lasting impact, the challenges...
MOVIES
Awful Announcing

Streaming app Locast ordered to pay $32 million to broadcast networks, and set to permanently shut down

Broadcast networks ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC are now set to get some money from Locast, which comes in addition to their win last month of a permanent injunction to prevent that service from restarting. As per Eriq Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter, Locast has now agreed to that injunction (declining to appeal), and they’ve been ordered to pay $32 million to the networks in statuatory damages. Gardner adds that the judgement there extends to those behind Locast, including founder David Goodfriend.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Copyright#Settle Copyright Lawsuit#Abc#Cbs#Nbc#The New York Times
103GBF

Nirvana ‘Vestibule’ T-Shirt Copyright Lawsuit Dismissed, But May Be Refiled

While much of the legal focus in recent months has been on Nevermind cover baby Spencer Elden's lawsuit trying to get his image removed from future pressings of the album, Nirvana have also been involved in another lawsuit, this one claiming the band had infringed upon a copyright illustration of Dante's Inferno for use on a T-shirt. But as of Thursday (Oct. 21), that legal matter has been settled for now, though more legal action could follow.
APPAREL
WTAJ

Facebook paying fine to settle US suit on discrimination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees in anti-discrimination […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
The Hollywood Reporter

Linda Carlson, Actress on ‘Newhart’ and ‘Murder One,’ Dies at 76

Linda Carlson, who played the no-nonsense Vermont TV station manager Bev Dutton on Newhart and a judge on Steven Bochco’s Murder One, has died. She was 76. Carlson died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, Connecticut, after a battle with ALS, her family announced. On the big screen, Carlson portrayed a nosey neighbor in Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992) and was Aunt Pearl (a variation of Bea Benaderet’s character from the TV show) on The Beverly Hillbillies (1993). Carlson joined CBS’ Newhart in 1985 for its third season as Dutton, who works at Channel 8, home of the interview program Vermont Today, hosted...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why He’s Taking a Break From Moviemaking

Ryan Reynolds is opening up about why he decided to take “a little sabbatical” from moviemaking after wrapping on his upcoming Apple TV+ holiday film, Spirited. “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively and their three daughters] and time with them,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards on Monday in New York City. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.” The actor took to his Instagram on Oct. 16 to share that Spirited had wrapped. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Night Teeth’ Star Lucy Fry on Creative Freedom at Netflix and Her Surfing Movie Dreams

Lucy Fry often plays characters with benevolent souls, so she jumped at the chance to finally break bad in Netflix’s Night Teeth. In the Adam Randall-directed film, Fry plays a 200-year-old vampire named Zoe, who, along with Debby Ryan’s Blaire, are trying to shatter a centuries-old truce between vampires and humans in Los Angeles. Oddly enough, Fry and Ryan were initially considered for each other’s roles until they suggested otherwise. “I haven’t had the chance before to play the bad guy, so that was really exciting to me,” Fry tells The Hollywood Reporter. “What’s interesting is that [director] Adam [Randall] was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

UTA Promotes 50 People Across Agency

UTA on Wednesday announced 50 promotions across 20 of the agency’s divisions, including audio, business affairs, digital talent, eSports and TV lit. This group, which UTA says is 60 percent women and a third people of color, brings the total promotions within the agency to more than 150 in 2021. “We are grateful for our colleagues’ dedication and resilience as UTA continues to succeed in an evolving business landscape,” said UTA co-president David Kramer. “We look forward to seeing all of the great achievements this group will continue to accomplish in their new roles as the company innovates, expands and flourishes.” Recently, the agency announced a full-service office opening in Atlanta in partnership with Klutch Sports. Earlier this year, UTA also announced the opening of its new Nashville headquarters. See the names of those promoted below.
BUSINESS
u.today

817.4 Million SHIB Bought by Rapper and American Comedian FunnyMike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in November 2021

Black western The Harder They Fall, Halle Berry’s Bruised and the final season of Narcos: Mexico are among the highly anticipated movie and TV titles set to release on Netflix in November. With an all-star cast including Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and LaKeith Stanfield, the Jeymes Samuel-directed and Jay-Z-produced The Harder They Fall is one of the fall’s most anticipated films. Hitting Netflix Nov. 3, the movie follows outlaw Nat Love (Majors) after he discovers his enemy and his parents’ murderer Rufus Buck (Elba) has been released from prison. Uniting his gang, Love tracks down...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nancy Meyers Set to Receive USC Comedy’s Oakie Award

The mark Nancy Meyers has left on film and TV comedy has garnered another prize as she’s been selected to receive USC Comedy’s Oakie Award. Doled out as a way to recognize “exceptional achievements in film and TV comedy,” news of the award was announced on Tuesday by university professor Jack Epps, who holds the Jack and Victoria Horne Oakie chair in comedy. Meyers will accept the prize during a virtual presentation on Nov. 14 that also includes an in-depth chat with moderator and comedy legend Martin Short. The event is part of the Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Masters of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Chinese Streamer iQiyi’s Originals Take Aim at Hollywood’s Fan Base

The following article was created by The Hollywood Reporter’s marketing department in collaboration with its partners at iQiyi. If one were to glance at the top box office films of the year in North America,  a Marvel movie of a decidedly different stripe is leading the pack: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Toplined by Asian stars, the film has grossed north of $222.7 million stateside and hauled in a whopping $423.6 million worldwide, with another English-speaking territory, the U.K., garnering the biggest numbers overseas. These returns are rare not only for an Asian-cast movie with a Mandarin hero...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’: TV Review

If a decade of television can be defined by the question “What is the absolute worst human being a TV show can make you root for?,” a persuasive argument could be made for the answer “Dexter Morgan.” When Showtime’s Dexter was at its peak, Dexter Morgan was the apotheosis of the prestige TV antihero. He had Tony Soprano’s darkly comic brutality, Don Draper’s sly duplicity and Walter White’s misguided morality, all pushed to a bloody extreme. When Showtime’s Dexter was at its nadir, Dexter Morgan was a lumberjack. With its bizarre logging conclusion, hurricane climax and a string of deaths that cheapened...
TV SERIES
Fox News

Tawny Kitaen's autopsy and toxicology report findings revealed

Video vixen Tawny Kitaen's official autopsy and toxicology records have been released. In documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday, it shows she had mirtazapine, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone in her system. The coroner's report, performed by the Orange County Coroner Divison, reiterates that Tawny's cause of death was...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez to Dwayne Johnson: Hollywood’s Next Billion-Dollar-Brand Builders

Talk to branding specialists at the major talent agencies, and they all agree: Celebrities are rushing to create their own consumer product brands like never before, spurred by such factors as availability of capital investment and, in some cases, squeezed paydays in Hollywood amid the streaming era. “It’s exploded,” says Toby Borg, CAA’s head of global client strategy. “With the pandemic, people were at home with time to explore their passions. The pandemic definitely accelerated a trend that we were already seeing.” Underlying it all: the example of O.G. peers in the space who already have had stunning success as...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Reposts ‘Rust’ Costume Designer’s Denial of Unsafe Working Conditions On Set

Alec Baldwin has reposted a lengthy statement from a costume designer who strongly denies reports of unsafe working conditions on the set of Rust prior to the fatal shooting of the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins. On Tuesday, the Rust producer and star shared a message from costume designer Terese Magpale Davis on Instagram with the caption “Read this.” In the message, Davis writes, “I’m so sick of this narrative. I worked on this movie. The story being spun of us being overworked and surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions is bullshit.” Per Davis, who according to IMDb has also previously worked...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy