CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Behind the Knicks' Drastic Change That Has New York Rising in East

By Chris Herring
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40hCKu_0cfTPc5k00

New York's offseason additions are giving the team a major boost.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In a topsy-turvy season like this, in which the Bulls and the Hornets are leading the East one week in, and the Timberwolves find themselves near the top of the West, it might sound overblown to refer to the Knicks as one of the NBA’s most overhauled teams.

Yet coach Tom Thibodeau’s club, which last season earned home court advantage and this offseason brought back the vast majority of its roster , looks totally different so far. And it stems from the Knicks dialing things up from long distance.

Through their first four games, the Knicks are launching from deep 46 times per night. Aside from that outpacing any other team in the league , New York’s three-point jump from last year is one of the most drastic in NBA history. The Knicks took only 30 shots from three a season ago, meaning their attempts per game are up by more than 53%.

Heading into Thursday’s showdown with the undefeated, new-look Bulls , 48.4% of the Knicks’ shot attempts have been threes. In terms of attempt rate, that jump—from just 34.7% last year—stands as the NBA’s third-biggest of all time, according to our friends at Stats Perform.

Largest Improvements in 3PT Rate — All-Time

(Three-point line introduced in 1979–80)

The opened-up style of play illustrates one way the Knicks can hold their own in what looks to be a vastly improved Eastern Conference. There was plenty of offseason chatter about whether the Knicks did enough to tweak their roster following what could have been seen as a fluky, COVID-19–riddled campaign where New York caught everyone by surprise. The team’s over/under was remarkably pedestrian , projected to be around .500 in some sportsbooks.

Similar to how things looked nine years ago, when the team experimented with a heavy three-point arsenal in the 2012 preseason before breaking an NBA record for triples attempted in a season on the way to a surprising 54–28 campaign, there were strong indications that these Knicks would look much different on offense from last year’s version.

But it’s important to note that it’s not just the shots from deep that have altered the offense. It’s also the skill sets of the players that have made the extra looks from distance possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081PPm_0cfTPc5k00

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ironically, the shift was made possible in part by replacing last year’s biggest spot-up threat (Reggie Bullock, who launched a team-high six threes per game and hit them at a 41% clip) with free agent Evan Fournier, a far more versatile playmaker and slasher. But even with all the playmaking and slashing, Fournier is unleashing almost nine three-point tries per game (and hitting 45.7% of them), a massive number for a player using well under a quarter of his team’s possessions.

He’s often been the beneficiary of playing alongside All-Star Julius Randle, who draws more defensive attention. (So far, 29.3% of Fournier’s three-point attempts have been wide open , with no defender standing within six feet of him, according to NBA.com.) But even when opposing clubs smother Fournier with hard closeouts, he’s more equipped to make something happen in those scenarios. So far, he’s gotten to the free throw line about twice as frequently as Bullock did, and, at 6' 7", he's shot 9-of-12 in the restricted area.

Yet you can’t talk about the Knicks’ offensive transformation without discussing the other backcourt swap: Losing starter Elfrid Payton and picking up Bronx native Kemba Walker.

It’s hard to begin even drawing contrasts between the guards, given how vastly different they are. Payton having a reputation as a stopper, but having several shortcomings as a creator and scorer, while Walker—charge-drawing aside—isn’t the best on D, but essentially became famous for his ability to create space as a scorer .
Opponents often left Payton alone in the corner , preferring to double Randle when the two shared the court. The presence of Walker, who’s long been one of the league’s most difficult pick-and-roll guards to defend, makes it nearly impossible to gamble that way. (Walker has played about 7% of the minutes that Payton did, yet with 13 triples, he’s already made nearly half as many threes as Payton did all of last season.) Unlike with Payton, stoppers can’t go under the screen, as it gives Walker a clear look at the basket. Going over the screen too aggressively causes problems, too, as Walker became one of the NBA’s best foul drawers on three-point attempts by getting contact from trailing defenders.

The dilemma has often resulted in two defenders going with Walker in screen-and-roll situations, inevitably leaving someone else open along the perimeter. That sort of upgrade—and the process of getting easier shots—is likely what the Knicks had in mind in trying to stave off a team-wide shooting regression after collectively shooting the cover off the ball last season.

This isn’t to suggest the team doesn’t have its share of potential pitfalls. Third-year forward R.J. Barrett could stand to become far more consistent as a shooter from one half to the next. The new backcourt isn’t as big or as good defensively, as shown in the closing moments of regulation in that crazy double-overtime win over Boston. And while the team is thrilled to have spacing threat and swat artist Mitchell Robinson back in the lineup, each time he takes a spill on the court is cause for concern at this point. The depth behind him is Nerlens Noel, who’s yet to play this season due to a knee injury, and 36-year-old backup Taj Gibson.

Still, it was well understood that this team wasn’t going anywhere if it didn’t find a way to upgrade its offense after sputtering against the Hawks in the first round last year. And for what it’s worth, this engine looks retooled—perhaps enough to where the first round will be just the beginning of the journey as opposed to the end of the road.

More NBA Coverage:
NBA Power Rankings: First Impressions for All 30 Teams
10 Early NBA Season Trends to Watch
The NBA 75: Biggest Snubs, Surprises and Ranking Best Players
How Chicago Became the NBA's Most Intriguing Team

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Knicks legend Charles Oakley makes bold prediction on Nets-Kyrie Irving saga

The Brooklyn Nets are seen by many as the favorites to win the title, but the latest Kyrie Irving drama has been hurting their championship shine before the season begins. However, New York Knicks icon Charles Oakley thinks he might not even matter. The legendary defender voiced out exactly that to TMZ as he shared his thoughts about Kyrie and the Nets.
NBA
AllPacers

The New York Knicks Reportedly Tried To Make This Trade After The Draft, So How Would It Have Turned Out?

The Indiana Pacers will host the New York Knicks in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, so it's a good time to look at back at what happened after the NBA Draft. According to J. Michael who was writing for the IndyStar at there time, (read article here and see tweet from July 30 embedded below), the Knicks tried to trade for Chris Duarte after the NBA Draft.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Five Possible Russ Trades

New Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was always going to be a bit of an awkward fit with incumbent superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Just how awkward the fit could get was on display during his regular season debut Tuesday night, in a performance so bad that James had to console him.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Mitchell Robinson
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Evan Fournier
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Tom Thibodeau
Person
Taj Gibson
Person
Julius Randle
FanSided

New York Knicks: Please, stay away from any trade talk

How good are the New York Knicks right now? Am I right?. About ten days into the season, the Knicks find themselves right at the top of the world, enjoying a 5-1 record and the top seed in the entire NBA. To be honest, it still feels pretty weird typing these words in a sequence.
NBA
Yardbarker

The New York Knicks Have Released Their New Uniforms

While the uniform looks fantastic, what's even better is the fact that the Knicks are a really good basketball team right now. They have always been a popular team because they play in Madison Square Garden in the heart of New York City. However, the last decade has not seen...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba All Star#Bulls#Hornets#Eastern Conference
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics (0-0) play against the New York Knicks (0-0) at Madison Square Garden. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 20, 2021. Boston Celtics 0, New York Knicks 0 (7:30 pm ET) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman. Julius Randle to crowd before tipoff: “Knicks...
NBA
dailyknicks.com

New York Knicks: Obi Toppin bursts onto the scene in exhilarating win

New York Knicks fans, take a deep breath. Sip your morning coffee. You can relax now. The Knicks outdueled the Celtics in one of the more memorable opening games in recent memory. NY hung on for a double-overtime victory in a game with an abundance of takeaways. New York Knicks:...
NBA
floridanationalnews.com

Visiting New York Knicks Outshoot Young Orlando Magic in Home Opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (FNN SPORTS) – With fans–and fancy electronic bracelets–lighting up Amway Center, Magic fans’ hopes rested on their home team getting the win for Friday’s season home opener…but they just couldn’t. In the first quarter both teams started out shot for shot until the Magic defense started waning, causing...
NBA
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Game Preview

ORLANDO – Opening night crowds can certainly make a difference. Just ask the New York Knicks, whose raucous fans played an instrumental role in the team’s double-overtime victory over the Boston Celtics to open their season at Madison Square Garden. The Orlando Magic (0-1) hope that their fans at Amway...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
ESPN

Why this homecoming is different for Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks

KEMBA WALKER'S FIRST basket in a New York Knicks uniform was a simple one. A couple minutes into New York's preseason opener at Madison Square Garden against the Indiana Pacers, Walker had the ball at the top of the key. He then executed a give-and-go with Julius Randle, darted around a Taj Gibson screen and casually laid the ball in over the arms of Pacers center Myles Turner.
NBA
Daily News

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers (2-1) travel to take on the New York Knicks (2-1) at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the 76ers at Knicks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. The 76ers are...
NBA
FanSided

New York Knicks: 3 Important stats to know from the win in Orlando

It was a much smoother victory for the New York Knicks this time. After an arduous double-overtime victory over the Boston Celtics in their home opener, the Knicks smacked the Orlando Magic 121-96. New York Knicks: Takeaways from the win. This was a game in which New York was heavily...
NBA
FanSided

New York Knicks: RJ Barrett clamps Jayson Tatum in first meeting

The New York Knicks win over the Boston Celtics on opening night featured some monster performances, epic mistakes, and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. There were some spectacular offensive performances from players like Julius Randle, Jaylen Brown, and Evan Fournier. The most notable defensive performance, at least, on the perimeter, came from RJ Barrett.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy