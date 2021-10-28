CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

2 Arrested In Schuylkill County Shooting Death, State Police Say

By Nicole Acosta
 6 days ago
Two men were arrested for their involvement in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Schuylkill County, authorities said.

Michael Robert Angelo, 51, of Seltzer, and James W. Fitzpatrick, of Pottsville, were apprehended Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of instruments of a crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

On Oct. 21, troopers responded to a report of an argument and a possible gunshot in the woods near Ash Road in Cass Township and discovered Joseph Fedornak dead, state police said.

Fedornak, of Pottsville, is believed to have been shot during a physical altercation, according to investigators.

Fedornak graduated from Minersville Area High School in 2013, and attended Penn State University - Schuylkill, according to his obituary.

He enjoyed football, basketball, and fishing, his obit says.

In his obituary, he was remembered as "a good man who would give [you] the shirt off his back."

Both men were sent to Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

