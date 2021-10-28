CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven Museum to host forum about human remains found after Super Storm Sandy

By WFSB Staff
Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – More information is expected to be released Thursday evening about human remains that were found in New Haven following Super Storm Sandy. The bones and several time capsules were uncovered on the New Haven green after a Lincoln oak tree fell over back in...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

China could have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030: Pentagon

China is rapidly increasing the size of its nuclear arsenal and could have as many as 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, according to a new Pentagon report released Wednesday. The development comes on the heels of China's recent test of a hypersonic weapon that has raised serious concerns about China's military buildup and its growing capability.
POLITICS
CBS News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, CBS Sports reports. Rodgers' positive test, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, comes after the team's practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also contracted the virus. Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on the Packers roster.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jurors see videos showing violent unrest, moments leading up to fatal shooting

Day two of proceedings in the trial for Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday consisted largely of video showing the unrest and the events that led to the moments he was seen fatally shooting two men and wounding a third last year – including footage of a man chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a bag at him before being mortally wounded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Biden urges parents to vaccinate their eligible children

President Biden on Wednesday praised the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, and urged parents who may be hesitant to talk to their pediatricians about any concerns. The vaccines for children represent "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic," Biden said....
HEALTH
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 1:17PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,726 precincts of 2,855 reporting (95%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Storm Sandy#Human Remains#New Haven Green#Wfsb#Lincoln#The New Haven Museum#Diet

Comments / 0

Community Policy