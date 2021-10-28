Guinness World Record Holders Front Diesel’s New Campaign

Diesel ’s new marketing initiative stars one-of-a-kind models. The Italian denim brand tapped nine Guinness World Records title holders to pose for its fall campaign.

In partnership with record-keeping organization, Diesel has cast an array of new faces ranging from those with extraordinary physiques to others with unique achievements. The campaign’s visuals and videos were produced to highlight their record-breaking achievements as well as the latest styles from Diesel.

The cast includes Nick Stoeberl with the world’s longest tongue; Maci Currin with the world’s longest legs; Samantha Ramsdell with the world’s largest mouth gape; Edward Niño Hernandez, the shortest man; Maria José Cristerna with the most body modifications on a female; and Joseph Grisamore, with the world’s tallest hair spike.

Others are the title holders for unique hobbies and talents. Gary Duschl, the owner of the longest gum wrapper chain; Jason Barnes, with the most drumbeats in one minute using a drumstick prosthetic; and James Brown, owner of the largest collection of vacuum cleaners (322), star in the ads as well.

The campaign is a continuation of Diesel’s message embracing individuality.

“Through this collaboration, Diesel explores provocation and fun, highlighting anti-conformism and turning it into an antidote against the status quo,” the brand stated. “In this campaign, Diesel demonstrates [how] successful living is personal to everyone, and it comes in all forms, promoting joy via unexpected discovery and to emphasize that every single one of us, regardless of our skills and selves, is extraordinary.”

Images and video will continue to drop through 2021.