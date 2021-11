American illustrator and writer Jerry Pinkney, who has died aged 81, was one of the first African American illustrators to break the colour barrier in children’s book publishing, paving the way for other painters and writers. He illustrated more than 100 books for children and teenagers, covering a myriad of themes, from fairytales and folk tales to the civil rights movement. Though he worked with many different mediums, he will be most remembered for the intricately detailed illustrations he painted with watercolour.In an interview promoting his exhibition, Witness, at the Norman Rockwell Museum, Pinkney said: “I want to use the...

