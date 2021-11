The New Jersey Devils faced off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on the first half of the Halloween weekend back-to-back. The Penguins came into the game beat up, but they got big help with Sidney Crosby back for the first time this season. The team started slow again and through the first 20 minutes showed very little which is becoming a trend and this team is not exactly scoring a ton so this is something to be concerned about. Tonight however they were able to respond and win but against stronger teams, they do need to wake up at beginning of the game.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO