BALTIMORE. Md. (WJZ) — Karen Sun, a recent Johns Hopkins University graduate, is getting recognition for her commitment to serving her community. It’s all part of Catholic Charities’ virtual week-long celebration, which kicks off Monday and honors several individuals for their exemplary service to neighbors in need. “My mom was an immigrant mother who worked super hard to take care of my sister, so I saw a lot of struggles and difficulties she personally had gone through,” Sun said. Sun, the recipient of the Anne Lindsey Otenasek Youth Service Award, said she was inspired by the powerful women who have left a lasting...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO