First, to all the “Christians” claiming a right to life for the unborn: Once that child is born, you hypocritically wash your hands of them. You deny help and protections to incoming Afghans, desperate people to the south of us, anyone, really, who is in need. Imposing your religious beliefs on the rest of us is against the Constitution. Separation of church and state is a thing here. And you push this on a false premise. The Bible states several times that life begins at birth, or breath, not conception.

RELIGION ・ 12 DAYS AGO