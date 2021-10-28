CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Skylanders’ developer Vicarious Visions to lose name as it folds into Blizzard

By Matt Kamen
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper Vicarious Visions is set to be fully merged into Blizzard, with parent company Activision Blizzard dropping the company’s name entirely. Sources told Polygon that employees at Vicarious Visions were informed on Wednesday (October 27) that the studio would lose its name. The move is said to be part of the...

