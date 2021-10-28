CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Stand Down for Veterans in St. Cloud on Thursday

By Jim Maurice
 6 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- Veterans from all over central Minnesota are invited to a Stand Down Thursday at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown...

Great River Regional Library Kicks Off Year End Campaign

ST. CLOUD -- The Great River Regional Library has begun its traditional Year-End Campaign fundraiser. The library system plans to announce the extension of its 'fines-free efforts for 2022, but say they need the donations now before they can do that. Fines Free is the removal of overdue fines on late materials.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Warmer Weather On the Way

UNDATED -- The cooler temperatures continue Tuesday and Wednesday, but Thursday into mid-November favors warmer than normal temperatures. The normal high in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 47 degrees, the normal low is 29 degrees. Another cool day Tuesday with below normal temperatures. Expect a mostly...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Minnesota State Forest Nursery Will Buy Pine Cones From You

The Minnesota State Forest Nursery is once again collecting cones and seeds for reforesting projects across the state. In a post shared to the Minnesota DNR Facebook page, The State Forest Nursery needs hundreds of additional bushels of black spruce, jack pine, and red pine cones within the next few months to meet the needs of the Spring 2022 planting season.
MINNESOTA STATE
Pretentious Website Names Glencoe Minnesota’s “Ugliest City”

Talking bad about Minnesota is like talking bad about a sibling -- nobody can do it but you. I wasn't a perfect older brother as a kid (nor am I now, for that matter); I occasionally broke my sisters' toys, would say mean things and call them names. I once threw a green tomato at my youngest sister's ear and made her cry (and then accidentally drooled in her eye while trying to cheer her up). But woe to any other kid who picked on either of my sisters! I wasn't prone to violence, and I never beat anyone up. But I would jump to my sisters' defense in a heartbeat. No one had the right to pick on them them but me.
MINNESOTA STATE
Community Food Drive Thursday in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Several St. Cloud area community organizations are all coming together Thursday for a one-day food drive. Members of local Optimist, Rotary, Kiwanis, and Lions Clubs are hosting the event from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Pathways for Youth/Youth for Christ at 203 Cooper Avenue North in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
