Video Games

'Aven Colony' is free on the Epic Games Store next week

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
 6 days ago
It’s time once again for the Epic Games Store to bestow upon us another free video game. What, you still haven’t played last week’s offerings? Shameful, please get on that before next time.

This week, Epic is giving away Darq Complete Edition, which you can download for free from now until Nov. 4. It’s a side-scrolling puzzle game full of surrealism, a perfect fit if you’re looking for something spooky on Halloween. You can download Darq Complete Edition here.

Epic also revealed that next week’s game is Aven Colony, an interstellar base-building sim. It’ll be available for free on the Epic Games Store from Nov. 4 until Nov. 11 here.

Check out a trailer of Aven Colony for yourself below.

Aven Colony came out back in 2017 to a fairly positive reception. It’s currently sitting at a 65 on Metacritic, which isn’t phenomenal, but hey, it’s free! It can’t hurt to try it out if you’re interested in building a futuristic utopia.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

