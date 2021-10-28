CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Starbucks to Raise Wages to Average $17-Hour by Summer 2022

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pOV7_0cfTL0gf00

Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report plans to raise average pay at its stores to $17 an hour amid a labor shortage, rising compensation plans from other retailers, and a unionization push at some of its stores.

All hourly-pay workers at the Seattle coffee-bar giant will now make at least $15 an hour and will average nearly $17 an hour by summer 2022. Some pay increases will take effect before then.

Baristas who have worked at the company for at least two years will get raises of up to 5% in late January. Employees with at least five years of experience could receive a pay hike of up to 10%.

Currently, Starbucks' average hourly pay is $14, but by summer 2022 the company's pay floor will be $15 an hour, with employees in some markets making as much as $23 per hour.

The Associated Press and other outlets reported that the announcement of the wage increases came in a letter to Starbucks employees from the company's president for North America, Rossann Williams.

The company previously raised wages in December, with Chief Executive Kevin Johnson promising to increase wages to $15 an hour over the next three years.

A recent bearish note from analysts at Atlantic Equities estimated that 70% of Starbucks's U.S. employees have been hired in the past 18 months at a starting wage of $12 an hour. Starbucks has 220,000 employees in the U.S.

Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock to neutral with a $105 price target.

The coronavirus pandemic has created a difficult employment situation for retailers. Many employees haven't returned to their jobs because they fear getting sick. Others have switched to higher paying service jobs or to different fields.

Starbucks also has been resisting unionization efforts in the New York region according to media reports.

A report in The Wall Street Journal said 70 employees at three company-owned cafes in Buffalo, N.Y., are trying to form the first worker union at the coffee-bar chain in the U.S.

Starbucks told TheStreet it has unions in both Canada and South America.

At last check Starbucks shares slipped 0.6% to $112.82.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Ford requires 32,000 salaried workers to be vaccinated by Dec. 8

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report will require 32,000 of its salaried employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine or go on unpaid leave. The Dearborn, Mich.-based car manufacturer is giving its full-time workforce until Dec. 8 to get the shot, according to CNBC. While the company will allow medical and religious exemptions, those who refuse the shot without one will be placed on unpaid leave with job protection for 30 days.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/3: Tesla, GameStop, AMC Entertainment

We live in a world where individual investors now have the power to destroy overly-confident short sellers, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. That fact is a hard lesson for hedge fund managers to grasp, and many of them still have yet to learn. For years, the short...
STOCKS
TheStreet

LGI Homes Reports October 2021 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) - Get LGI Homes, Inc. Report today announced it closed 725 homes in October 2021, compared to 818 homes closed in October 2020. The Company ended the first ten months of 2021 with 8,641 home closings, a 28.0% increase over 6,749 home closings during the first ten months of 2020.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
TheStreet

Buy the Dip: On to November

As Bill Belichick, legendary coach of the New England Patriots might say, we’re on to November with the stock market, after a stellar month of August for the stock market. “You might not have expected October to be the best month of 2021 for equities back in September,” said Stephen Guilfoyle in Real Money. “You knew that supply chains would cause issues. You knew that labor shortages would cause problems. You knew that higher input costs should pressure profitability, and that's exactly what happened late last week to widely held tech giants Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. Both slid at the end of last week, allowing Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report to become the most highly valued publicly traded company on planet earth.”
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
TheStreet

Sarah Baker Promoted To Deputy General Counsel At Hilco Global

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Kaup, EVP - General Counsel - Hilco Global is pleased to announce that Sarah Baker has been promoted to Deputy General Counselat Hilco Global effective immediately. In this new role, Ms. Baker will continue to report directly to Eric Kaup, Executive Vice President - General Counsel, adding new responsibilities and direct reports that will enable continued growth across the entire organization.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("R. R. Donnelley & Sons" or the "Company") (RRD) - Get R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Report, in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC ("Atlas"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $8.52 per share in cash for each share of R. R. Donnelley & Sons common stock that they hold. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $2.1 billion.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nyxoah Announces Participation In The Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Nyxoah Announces Participation in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. - November 3, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)("Nyxoah" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 15, 2021, with a virtual fireside chat at 4:00 pm CET/10:00 am ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PeopleForBikes Works With Call2Recycle To Establish First Industrywide Electric Bicycle Battery Recycling Program In The U.S.

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleForBikes, a national bicycling advocacy organization and the bicycle industry's trade association, is teaming up with Call2Recycle, the largest, most reliable battery recycling program experts in the U.S., to establish the bicycle industry's first industrywide electric bicycle battery recycling program in the United States. The program represents the first transportation sector united under one battery recycling solution.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Food Drink#Sbux#The Associated Press#The Wall Street Journal
TheStreet

ADM Directors Declare Cash Dividend

ADM's (ADM) - Get Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Report Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 37.0 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 17, 2021. This is ADM's 360th consecutive quarterly payment, a record...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Evergrande Isn't Going Down Without a Fight

Evergrande (EGRNY) is showing resilience, as it makes a big payment deadline that could have otherwise led to default. But that’s no solace to aggrieved investors. The Chinese real estate developer recently "dodged death by default for a second time ... cobbling together the cash to make a US$47.5 million coupon payment to bondholders before a grace period expired” TheStreet’s Alex Frew McMillan noted on Real Money. “Missing the 30-day grace period would have caused default across other Evergrande instruments. It has US$19 billion in offshore bonds in all.”
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Kollect.me Launches On Nervos To Make Accessing NFTs Easy

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kollect.me today announced its launch on Nervos . Built on Nervos' Layer 1, or the "Common Knowledge Base," kollect.me is the first NFT marketplace to launch on the network. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have soared in popularity over the last year with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Announces Investigation Into Zillow Group, Inc. (Z, ZG)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow" or the "Company") (Z) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class C Report (ZG) - Get Zillow Group, Inc. Class A Report or its officers violated federal securities laws by making materially misleading statements to investors. If you purchased or otherwise own Zillow stock, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney, Jonathan Zimmerman, for additional information at (888) 398-9312 or jzimmerman@scott-scott.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NerdWallet Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWallet, Inc. ("NerdWallet") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
63K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy