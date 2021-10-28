CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

No chocolate or ice cream ads for kids as Spain tackles obesity

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojJDV_0cfTKjsW00

MADRID, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Spain will ban advertising of unhealthy foods and drinks like chocolate, biscuits and ice cream aimed at children to help fight obesity in young people, the consumer affairs minister said on Thursday.

"Our children are very vulnerable to advertising and it is our obligation to protect them," Minister Alberto Garzon said on Twitter.

He said the regulation would ban the advertising of five categories of products to minors, regardless of their nutritional content.

That list includes chocolate, sweets and energy bars as well as cakes, sweet biscuits, juices, ice cream and energy drinks.

Other food products will also face regulation if they exceed certain limits for saturated fats, sugars and salt content.

Nine out of ten food advertisements targeted at children are for unhealthy products, according to consumer association OCU.

The move, which still needs cabinet approval, will affect ads aimed at children under 16 on television and radio, in cinemas and on the internet, including on social networks and mobile apps.

According to the Spanish Agency for Nutrition and Food Safety, 40.6% of Spanish children between six and nine are overweight and 17.3% qualify as obese.

The Spanish Federation of Food and Drink Industries (FIAB) said it was "surprised and outraged" by the move, as the sector has been working with the ministry for a year to update ethical practices in advertising.

"We believe that food and drink manufacturers are being gratuitously and unjustifiably attacked," said FIAB Director General Mauricio Garcia de Quevedo in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
althealthworks.com

Heinz Ketchup isn’t even a ketchup anymore, government health body rules

There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
FOOD & DRINKS
Jim Woods

Where To Get Amazing Ice Cream

A delicious ice cream treat is by far one of the best ways to beat the heat. And let's be honest, even if the weather is a bit cooler, you still want some ice cream, right? Of course you do! Here are the top 3 locations to pick up some ice cream right here in the Cuyahoga Falls area.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
feastmagazine.com

Mummy Chocolate Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Icing

This Halloween, get your kids involved in baking with these spooky chocolate cupcakes. The kid-friendly recipe packs enough flavor to please adults, too, and the treats are a festive addition to any costume party. NOTE: To achieve the best mummy strips, be sure to use a ribbon piping tip. Mummy...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Fat People#Smartphone App#Food Drink#Ocu#Spanish#Fiab
Sentinel

What drinks can I not have if I have rich acid?

The rich acid is a substance that is found directly in the organism of people and arises as a result of the decomposition of the purines . However, the rich acid can also increase due to the intake of foods that harbor purines. Thus, having too high levels of acid...
DRINKS
NWI.com

Best Ice Cream

“We make all of our ice cream right here,” says Mary Ellen Rydberg, owner of Plush Horse Ice Cream Shoppe in Tinley Park. “And we have over 60 flavors to choose from.”. Rydberg says the handmade quality and sheer variety of the ice cream at Plush Horse are what keep customers coming back. And since the store opened in 2012, they have indeed kept coming back.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Trader Joe's Frozen Meal, According To A Dietitian

Some nights, you just don't want to cook. Maybe it's been a long work day and you realize you're out of groceries, or maybe you're just feeling decadent. Either way, you're faced with a choice: frozen food or takeout. Talking to Mashed, Kristen Carli, MD, RD, a registered dietician nutritionist who owns Camelback Nutrition & Wellness, puts her professional weight towards frozen food: "With a frozen meal, you can see what ingredients are used to make the meal. This allows one more control over what is in the foods they consume."
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

The Holiday Ice Creams of Shoppers' Dreams

For those ready to ditch the pumpkin spice for peppermint and gingerbread, grocers and creameries across the country are eager to embrace shoppers' holiday flavor cravings in indulgent new ice creams and frozen desserts. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix last week rolled out its 2021 lineup of own-brand holiday ice creams, featuring...
MLB
Mashed

Homemade Pumpkin Ice Cream Recipe

The love for all things pumpkin spice takes over the autumn season to such an extent that those who aren't fans — or those who don't know they're fans yet — might tend to feel a bit left out of all the fun. Fortunately, this recipe for homemade pumpkin ice cream from recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge just may help them to find their rightful place in the pumpkin spice conversation. "Pumpkins are in season now," Olayinka says, "so I thought, why not turn it into an ice cream recipe? And the funny thing about this recipe is that my husband was downstairs [while] I was dishing it and I offered him some, and he was [like], 'erghhhh I don't like pumpkin,'" but then after Olayinka gently coaxed him into giving it a try, he was hooked.
RECIPES
escalontimes.com

The Real Scoop On Getting Away With An Ice Cream Addiction

What you are about to read likely will earn me a spot on the enemies list of every health and fitness guru on the planet. It might even have Jack LaLanne roll over in his grave after doing 150 fingertip push-ups. I polish off three quarts of ice cream every...
MANTECA, CA
princesspinkygirl.com

Strawberry Champagne Ice Cream Floats

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Our Strawberry Champagne Ice Cream Floats are the perfect drink for holiday parties, Christmas Eve, and your New Year’s Eve bash. Quick and easy to make, this drink combines your favorite dessert with your favorite cocktail.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Philly

Zsa’s Ice Cream In Mount Airy Putting A Unique Spin On Classic Ice Cream Flavors With Locally Sourced Ingredients

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – When you think about sweets made from scratch you might think of pies, cakes, or cookies, but in this week’s Taste with Tori, we head to Zsa’s Ice Cream in Mt. Airy, where they use fresh, locally sourced ingredients to create unique ice cream flavors. If you’re in the mood for a fresh frozen treat with all the feels, flavors and peaks make a move to Mt. Airy and look out for Zsa’s Ice Cream. “They’re modern takes on classics,” owner Danielle Jowdy said. At Zsa’s on Germantown Avenue, they always have 10 unique and unbelievably delicious flavors that are...
RESTAURANTS
foodcontessa.com

Tartufo Ice-Cream – (20-Minute Recipe)

Tartufo is an ice-cream dessert, which originates from Pizzo, Calabria, Italy. It’s typically composed of 2 or more ice cream flavors, often with either frozen fruit or fruit syrup — usually raspberry, cherry, or strawberry — in the middle. This Tartufo recipe will take you around 20 minutes to make it, plus 30 minutes to set. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
ksl.com

Black Marbled Crepes With Blackberries and White Chocolate Whipped Cream

These marbled crepes are the coolest thing we’ve seen all month. Make Halloween breakfast a thing this year! Since the holiday lands on a Sunday, you can spook up your breakfast table with tasty themed treats. But we’re not talking mummy Twinkies or witches fingers. We are classing up the act with some black marbled crepes.
RECIPES
sunset.com

Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Taco

Rocko’s is based in Santa Clara, California, and churns out ice cream-filled waffle tacos year-round in a variety of flavors. For the fall season, they're launching a special pumpkin spice ice cream taco. “These Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Tacos are a perfect treat for fall. The ice cream basically tastes like frozen pumpkin pie and is packed with pumpkin and warm autumn spices,” Lori, co-owner of Rocko’s, tells us of the recipe. “Plus they can be customized with your favorite chocolate and toppings, so you can even top it with candy corn or other seasonal candy favorites! When made the Rocko’s way, using liquid nitrogen to accelerate many of the required freezing steps in this recipe, the added element of crawling cold smoke brings these tacos squarely into the spooky Halloweeny realm!”
SANTA CLARA, CA
MedicalXpress

Spain to ban ads for sweets targeting kids

Spain will ban ads aimed at kids for high-sugar foods and drinks like choclate bars and soda in a bid to slow a growing obesity epidemic, an official said Thursday. The ban, which will come into effect in 2022, will target advertisements on television, radio, online outlets and mobile apps peddling content for under 16s, Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon told reporters.
WORLD
TrendHunter.com

Spiked Alcoholic Ice Creams

The Stewart’s Spiked Root Beer Float Ice Cream is being launched by the brand to provide consumers with a boozy option to enjoy when looking for a way to satisfy their sweet tooth. The ice cream was created in partnership with Tipsy Scoop and is reported to have an ABV of up to 5% to make it a dessert that's only suitable for adults to enjoy. The ice cream is being launched for sale online where consumers can pick up four-packs.
FOOD & DRINKS
tastywoo.com

Oreo Ice Cream Pie

This Oreo ice cream pie is so easy to make and very delicious! If Oreos are your favorite cookies, then this beautiful pie is the real deal for you! Creamy-cold and so Oreo! Plus, will need just 15 minutes to make it and a few hours to set! Here is the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

Reuters

214K+
Followers
233K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy