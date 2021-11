Big win on Sunday. YUGE! And the experts noticed. To quote Michael Scott, “Oh how the turns tables...”. New England was bumped up an average of three spots after the home win vs. the Jets, and have been given a post-Bolts jolt up another three spots heading into Week 9. Not sure what Nate Davis’ thinking was behind the 12-point swing, but beating the Chargers certainly had the bracing air of a solid win. The Pats won despite Mac Jones not having his best statistical game, Kendrick Bourne turning the ball over and some odd goal-line play calling. And that’s the point. The Pats have won plenty of imperfect games in the Tom-Brady years, but had not been able to do it early this season. Lets hope this is the start of a beautiful upward trend.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO