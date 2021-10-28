CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jordan Fuller heaps praise on the growth of Van Jefferson

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y2Edb_0cfTJbqv00

Van Jefferson is amid a breakout season with the Los Angeles Rams in his second year in the NFL. Despite playing in an offense that features Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and DeSean Jackson, Jefferson has emerged as the definitive No. 3 wide receiver on the Rams.

As Jefferson continues to impress in his sophomore campaign, Jordan Fuller has taken notice of Jefferson’s growth at the wide receiver position.

“Man, Van is special. He has great routes, great speed, great hands, but probably what people don’t see is his work ethic, too, how serious he takes the game,” Fuller said, via the team’s official site. “I know he basically in his dad, he’s had a great coach like his whole entire life. And I mean, it really shows. He’s very polished, like since the first day we stepped foot in the facility, he was one of the more polished receivers on the scene. That’s just a testament to him and his hard work and how serious he takes it. And the sky’s the limit for him. I mean, if he keeps at it, I’ll be excited to keep watching for sure.”

Fuller, who was voted as a captain in his second season with the Rams, believes that Jefferson is one of the most refined wideouts on the roster. That is high praise given the fact that Los Angeles boasts a wide receiver room with Kupp and Woods.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, Jefferson has 21 receptions, 304 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Jefferson has already eclipsed his receptions, receiving yards and touchdown numbers from his rookie season in 2020. He came down with his third touchdown of the year in Week 7 versus the Detroit Lions, making an impressive grab over a defender, which was a play that displayed how much trust Matthew Stafford has in the young wide receiver.

Stafford spoke of Jefferson’s development, too, complimenting his strong hands like Fuller did.

“I think he’s done a great job. When he’s had his opportunities, he has made the most of them,” Stafford said Monday. “There’s even a few more out there that I feel like we can connect on and really make defenses pay. He’s a bigger guy, but he’s really sudden, got really good hands, strong hands, has a great feel for running routes. His dad taught him well growing up, you can tell. He’s just continuing to progress and that’s what you want. You just want to see a guy with drive and with the right attitude. He just comes in here every single day working his tail off, trying to get better and it’s producing on the field.”

Even though Jefferson isn’t a wide receiver that everyone is aware of yet, his teammates know just how talented he can be moving forward.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Van Jefferson makes awesome TD catch over Lions defender

For the third week in a row, the Rams got off to a slow start, falling behind 10-0 to the winless Lions on Sunday. But on their second offensive possession, Los Angeles kicked things into gear. The offense capped off an 11-play, 84-yard drive with a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Van Jefferson, a perfect throw and catch from the two Rams playmakers.
NFL
Yardbarker

WR Van Jefferson is Carving Out his Role as the Rams' X-Factor in Second NFL Season

The Los Angeles Rams selected Van Jefferson with the 57th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but his contributions throughout his rookie campaign were fairly minor. Jefferson came into the league with two notable traits: high-end route running and strong hands to fight through contact...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
therams.com

Hard work behind the scenes paying off for Van Jefferson in second NFL season

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Van Jefferson had a relatively quiet rookie season, but the Rams wide receiver's work ethic remained unchanged in the spoke of his role. That same mindset has set him up for success and allowed him to be ready to capitalize on an expanded role in his second NFL season.
NFL
Nashville Post

Van Jefferson becoming X-factor for red-hot Rams offense

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the NFL's best offenses at the moment, and Ravenwood alum Van Jefferson is part of the charge. The second-year receiver has 304 yards and 3 touchdowns so far this season, building on his 220-yard, 1-touchdown rookie performance. The quarterback switch from Jared Goff...
NFL
therams.com

Jordan Fuller, Robert Rochell and Jalen Ramsey active; Bryce Perkins, Chris Garrett, and Brycen Hopkins among inactives for Rams-Texans

HOUSTON – Quarterback Bryce Perkins﻿, outside linebacker Chris Garrett and tight end Brycen Hopkins are among the Rams' inactives for today's game against the Texans at NRG Stadium (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX). Joining that trio are wide receiver DeSean Jackson﻿, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Detroit Lions
turfshowtimes.com

Rams News: Matthew Stafford hits Van Jefferson for another 60+ yard strike

Cooper Kupp is developing a real chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford but Kupp isn’t the only one. Second year receiver out of the University of Florida, selected in the second round, son of a former NFL receiver, Van Jefferson is also stacking connections with Stafford in McVay's offense. Jefferson had...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Titans dodge a bullet with Derrick Henry injury update

Running back Derrick Henry suffered a scary foot injury in the Tennessee Titans’ 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is set to undergo surgery on Tuesday. While it was initially believed that it could be season-ending, there’s optimism that he will be back before 2021 is done. Via Ian Rapoport:
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

CeeDee Lamb Reveals What He Told Dak Prescott After Game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb played hero at Gillette Stadium against the New England Patriots yesterday. He caught a touchdown pass from Dak Prescott in overtime to seal the win and lift the team to 5-1. After the game, Lamb had a message for his quarterback. Speaking to the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy