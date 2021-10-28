Holiday Greeting Cards for Troops

Steve visits with Volunteer Kansas.org Executive Director Nola Brown about a great opportunity to support our troops with Christmas cards. Simply purchase holiday cards (or better yet, make them), write a message to our deployed troops and sign the cards. Cards can be sent in a large envelope to Volunteer Kansas, PO Box 781598, Wichita, KS 67278 or dropped off at NCRI at 8447 E 35th St N, Wichita, KS, 67226. All cards need to be received by November 10th. Volunteer Kansas will package them and send them to deployed troops in time for Christmas.

We are also asking for people to submit names and addresses of deployed Kansas troops to presentsinapackage@gmail.com and to contribute to Volunteer Kansas’ postage fund by sending checks to the PO Box.