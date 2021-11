Frequent hand washing, covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and keeping your distance from people who are sick are all things you can do to avoid getting the flu. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family from the flu is by getting your annual flu vaccine. The vaccine not only decreases your chances of getting the flu but also lessens the severity of the flu if you do happen to get it. For children who aren’t able to get the flu vaccine, their best protection comes from their family members and caregivers being vaccinated.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO