Processing the Tragic Accident on the Set of 'Rust'

No Film School
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe discuss Halyna Hutchins' tragic, untimely death. Shock waves went throughout the entertainment industry and beyond when the unthinkable happened and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a live round on...

nofilmschool.com

darkhorizons.com

Cinematographer Killed In “Rust” Set Accident

In a tragic accident, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured in an incident involving a prop gun on the set of the Netflix feature western “Rust” which was filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Variety reports that according to the...
SANTA FE, NM
TMZ.com

Master P Says No 'Rust' Accident on His Sets, Learned Safety in 'The Hood'

Master P has worked on a lot of movie and music video sets using guns and without accidents ... and he credits growing up in the hood as a reason they've been so safe. We got MP at LAX Thursday and asked about the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." He says he's actually crossed paths with Hutchins before ... she worked as a cinematographer on his movie "I Got The Hook-Up 2."
PUBLIC SAFETY
wmleader.com

Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out of his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Minnesota

5 Years Later, Investigators Still Searching For Terry Brisk’s Killer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Five years after Terrance “Terry” Brisk was found shot dead in the woods of central Minnesota, authorities are still searching for his killer. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday again asked for the public to come forward with any information on Brisk’s death on Nov. 7, 2016. Investigators believe that Brisk, a hunter, was shot in the woods with his own rifle. Evidence suggests he was shot at close range and likely interacted with his killer before the fatal shooting. (credit: Morrison County) Investigators say that recent technological advances have opened some new doors in the search for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KREX

Identity of Crash Victim Released

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the person involved in a fatal motorcycle accident as 60-year-old Gary Hayden of Grand Junction. The cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries. The accident took place at 27 Road and Highway 50, near City Market at approximately 4:30 p.m. on October 29, […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Case Getting DIRTIER: Internet Asks Authorities Not To Presume Fugitive's Cause of Death Because of THIS

Brian Laundrie's cause of death has been assumed suicide, but the internet is not impressed by how the authorities continue to release statements without a supporting document. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported that Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman told the law enforcement leaders over the weekend that Laundrie probably died by...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
TMZ.com

Influencer Nenobia Washington Appears to Have Fallen To Her Death

Influencer Nenobia Washington, also known as "The Queen of Brooklyn," appears to have fallen to her death from a building ... at least that's what the police investigation's turned up so far. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police and paramedics responded around 7:40 PM Saturday and found Nenobia unconscious...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Clubbers kept inside nightclub for hours by police after girls ‘spiked with needles’

Clubbers were kept in a Yorkshire nightclub for around two hours after reports emerged that two girls had been spiked with needles there.Police attended Maverick’s 80s Lounge in Bingley, Yorkshire, at around 2:30am on Saturday following reports that two girls had been drugged, Yorkshire Live reports.Following the incident, Maverick’s has announced that it will be bolstering its security and upping the searches of those entering the nightclub.In a statement posted on Facebook later in the day, it reassured customers that “security measures and are stricter than ever with a thorough front door search policy.”They went on to add: “We have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lancashire father injected toddlers with heroin, review finds

Two toddlers were injected with heroin by their father to help them sleep, a review into their care has heard. The children, aged one and two, were living in Lancashire with their parents when the alarm was raised in 2019. They have since been removed from their parents' care after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

2 Injured In Riverside House Fire Sparked By Lit Cigarette

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A bedtime cigarette sparked a fire at a Riverside home over the weekend, according to fire officials. Firefighters were called out to a house fire in the 2000 block of Marlborough at about 6:54 a.m. Saturday, and found a single-story duplex with smoke showing from the back. When crews made their way inside the home, they found one person at the back door, trying to get out. After rescuing that person and putting out the fire in the main bedroom, firefighters determined the fire started in a mattress and surrounding clothes and was most likely started by a cigarette. The woman who was rescued told firefighters she fell asleep while smoking in bed, according to Riverside Fire officials. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment. A second person – who had tried to rescue the woman who had fallen asleep in the main bedroom where the fire started — was treated at the scene and released against medical advice, fire officials said. The loss caused by the fire was estimated at $17,000.
RIVERSIDE, CA
BBC

Teen army officer's crash death 'absolutely tragic'

The family of a teenage army officer killed in a crash with her fiancé have said they are"heartbroken by the loss". Courtney Jennings, 18, died after the car she was in hit a tree on Perham Down Road in Tidworth, Wiltshire, at 22:00 BST on 29 October. She was serving...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Train Hits, Pins Down Teen’s Ankle In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenager was injured on Tuesday afternoon when a train pinned down his ankle. The Minneapolis Fire Department says that a few teenagers were on the tracks near 18 1/2 Avenue Northeast and Monroe Street Northeast around 3:45 p.m. Officials say an “active train” hit and went over the foot of one of the teenagers. The 17-year-old was in stable condition, but suffered serious trauma to his ankle and lower leg. He was transported to a nearby hospital. The injury is not believed to be fatal.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Elderly Driver, Passenger Injured In New London Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two octogenarians were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a crash in New London. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9 around 4:45 p.m. An 82-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado pulled onto Highway 9, failing to yield for a 38-year-old driver heading west on Highway 23, the sheriff’s office said. The 82-year-old man and his 80-year-old passenger were both injured.   More On WCCO.com: Minneapolis Voters Reject Question To Replace Police With New Agency More Election More Election Results Following CDC Recommendation, Minn. To Begin Vaccinating Young Children Against COVID Gopher Athlete Files Lawsuit Against U Of M Alleging Men's Gymnastics Was Cut Based On 'Misguided' Attempt To Comply With Title IX
NEW LONDON, MN
CBS Philly

Mother, 2 Daughters Injured In Tractor-Trailer Crash Near Interstate 95 Ramp

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car sent four people to the hospital, including a mother and her two daughters. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the ramp onto Interstate 95 northbound near Bridge and State Road. According to Philadelphia police, a Ford Fusion going west on Bridge Street was trying to turn onto the I-95 ramp as the 2017 Mack Truck tractor-trailer went east. The tractor-trailer crashed into the car as the driver turned. Emergency personnel took the woman and her two daughters, along with the tractor-trailer driver, to the hospital. One daughter is in critical condition with two broken legs. The other daughter, a child, has minor injuries, while the mother is awaiting X-rays. The truck driver complained of pain, but there was no further update on their condition. The crash is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

